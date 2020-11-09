Alicia Keys' face mask stole the show during the MTV Europe Music Awards over the weekend.

Amid the pandemic, the award show took place virtually this year with artists appearing in pre-recorded performances and winners accepting trophies in pre-taped clips. Keys took the stage from the streets of Los Angeles to perform her song "Love Looks Better" and selected a bedazzled balaclava mask for the occasion.

The performance opens with Keys sitting in the dark at a piano before a spotlight shines on the singer, revealing her stunning rhinestone-adorned mask and matching crop top.

When she took off the headpiece about halfway through her performance, Keys debuted a look with minimal makeup and a long braid with added sparkle. In a tweet, MTV applauded the star for her killer vocals, slick piano skills and mask safety.

.@aliciakeys is queen of:

⚪️ Vocals

⚪️ Mask safety

⚪️ Piano skills

🔘 ALL OF THE ABOVE



Watch her incredible #MTVEMA performance tonight at 7p on MTV. pic.twitter.com/4P1dcYFeGO — MTV (@MTV) November 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, Keys shared a photo of her eye-catching outfit on Instagram and captioned the post: "What side of Alicia do ya’ll think this is? You’ll see tonight on the MTV EMAs."

Keys also gave her followers a look at her full ensemble on Twitter, striking a pose in her crop top and jacket, khaki joggers and matching boots. Many fans took to the comments to applaud Keys for her outfit.

What side of Alicia do ya’ll think this is? You’ll see tonight on @mtvema 💫💫 💫 pic.twitter.com/U3IPyfjPwy — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 8, 2020

Keys is no stranger to award show style, as she sported several show-stopping outfits whilehosting the Grammy Awards in 2019, as well as this year's ceremony in January. If she happens to do so again in 2021, we bet she'll have plenty of amazing masks on hand.