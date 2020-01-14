Alicia Keys is having a major hair moment!

The singer just sported a braid that's nearly as tall as she is, and we're pretty darn impressed.

Keys showed off the larger-than-life do on social media alongside a playful caption: "Braid as long as my list of things to do 🤣🤣"

In the photo, the 38-year-old can be seen sitting in a director's chair with her back to the camera. Her length-defying braid easily reaches the floor.

Braid as long as my list of things to do 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QfZrE4eEyn — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 14, 2020

The singer's lengthy locks left many fans speechless.

And many couldn't help but compare the soulful crooner to another iconic lady with long hair.

Keys' fans appear to love her signature braids, no matter the style.

You always look lovely in braids 👌 — Monique Kimmss (@moniqueKimm) January 14, 2020

But they were particularly impressed with this showstopping do.

You could LASSO some one with that BRAID! Luv it! — Michael David (@Michael15484113) January 14, 2020

The singer's followers also embraced her braid on Instagram, with actress Zoe Saldana commenting, "🤣 Love this braids btw ❤️❤️❤️❤️" and celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha sharing a few flirty faces: "😜😜😜😜"

Over the past few years, the industry veteran has teetered between wearing her hair natural and in braids. Her braided styles just seem to get better and more complex over time, and we just can't get enough of them!

See Alicia Keys' braided hairstyles through the years:

Hair up to there

In a Billboard magazine spread, Keys played with volume and accessories as she sported her signature braids.

Braided updo

The singer has a whole repertoire of braided styles, and we especially loved this updo.

Double braids

Keys recently put a glam spin on pigtails with this double-braided look.

Fun with accessories

This edgy braided updo has an extra touch of sass: a chain wrapped around it.

Zigzag queen

Last summer, Keys wore an intricate braided style that zigzagged across her head.

Half updo

Slight highlights and a half-up, half-down do look gorgeous on the singer.

Alicia Keys can do no wrong!