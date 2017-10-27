Style

Are you sitting down? Because this is the most surprising haircut we’ve seen since … well, we can’t remember when!

Alexander Skarsgård has shaved his head, which wouldn’t be such a big deal, except that he only shaved off the top of his hair, making it look like he went partially bald overnight.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgård looks ... different.

The Swedish actor, 41, just debuted the unexpected new look at a Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images
His new look is probably for a role in the upcoming drama “The Hummingbird Project.”

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with being bald, partly bald or anything in between. In fact, it can be attractive (we're looking at you, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham!). But Skarsgård’s fans were stunned to see the actor, who usually rocks sexy, tousled blond hair — or even long, flowing locks for his role in 2016’s “The Legend of Tarzan” — suddenly appear with a dramatically receding hairline.

Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage
Larry David, is that you?

People had plenty to say on social media about his shocking new ‘do, with many fans pleading for the “Big Little Lies” star to re-grow his trademark strands.

REX via Shutterstock
Now this is how we're used to seeing Skarsgård.

But Skarsgård's fans probably shouldn’t despair. Word is, he adopted his bold, bald new look for his role in the upcoming drama “The Hummingbird Project,” which started filming this week.

If that is the case, hats off to Skarsgård for some serious dedication to his art!

