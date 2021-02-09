'Jeopardy!' donates suits Alex Trebek wore on TV: See his looks over the years

A group of Americans trying to recover from difficult circumstances will be going to job interviews in style.

That is, "Jeopardy!" style.

The show and Alex Trebek's family announced they are donating 14 of his famous suits and hundreds of accessories to The Doe Fund, which provides work, housing, vocational training, education and social services to underserved people who have experienced addiction, homelessness and incarceration.

Some of Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' suits have been donated to The Doe Fund. (C)ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Trebek's sharp suits in his 36 years as "Jeopardy!" host were one of his trademarks along with his famous mustache. His sartorial style from '80s fashion up to the sleek suits he wore in his final years, combined with his good humor and quick wit, made him one of America's most beloved hosts.

Matthew Trebek, the son of the late host, has previously been a supporter of The Doe Fund and spearheaded the donation of his father's suits and accessories, according to a news release. He and "Jeopardy!" costumer Steven Zimbelman packed up the clothes to get them transported to the organization.

Matthew Trebek and "Jeopardy!" costumer Steven Zimbelman pack Trebek's wardrobe for donation to The Doe Fund. Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

The donation includes 300 neckties, 58 dress shirts, 25 polo shirts, 15 belts, 14 suits, 14 sweaters, 9 sport coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 3 pairs of dress slacks and 2 parkas. The clothes have been given to The Doe Fund's reentry program, called Ready, Willing and Able, and will be worn to job interviews.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, said in a news release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

Trainees from The Doe Fund's Ready, Willing and Able program, (r-l) Michael Smith, Joseph Calhoun and George Thomas, receive the donated wardrobe. The Doe Fund

The donation is the latest tribute to the memory of Trebek, who died at 80 on Nov. 8, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. "Jeopardy!" guest host Ken Jennings has also made sure to keep his legacy alive by ending every new episode by saying, "Thank you, Alex."

"We are so grateful for 'Jeopardy!' and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us," Harriet McDonald, president of The Doe Fund, said in the release. "The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."

Trebek's fashion over the years became as famous as his iconic mustache to "Jeopardy!" fans. Kim Gottlieb-Walker / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

McDonald also praised the "incredible resilience" of the Trebek family and noted that she has endured her own difficult loss after her husband and founder of The Doe Fund, George McDonald, died last week.

"I'm thankful that George got to see Alex's suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us," she said. "This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they're smiling down on us."