May 15, 2019, 8:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Plenty of celebrity daughters look somewhat like their mom, but every once in a while, we come across a totally twinning moment that just makes us stop and stare. Case in point? Ireland Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

We already knew the 23-year-old model and actress got her beauty from her gorgeous mama, but a new photo shows just how much the two look alike.

In a series of Instagram posts about his children yesterday, Alec Baldwin shared a beautiful photo of his daughter that made us do a double take.

Baldwin has four children with wife Hilaria, but Ireland is his only child with ex-wife Basinger, 65. And it certainly seems like she's inherited her parents' good genes!

Basinger and Baldwin are quite a beautiful mother daughter duo! Getty Images

It's pretty uncanny how much the young model resembles Basinger, and Instagram users seem to agree.

"She’s beautiful ☺️ she looks just like her mama 🌷 you have a beautiful family Alec 😊," wrote @suzy.408, while @omearamartina commented "So beautiful just the image of her mother."

Others couldn't help but notice Baldwin's resemblance to both her parents. "She's got your eyes, for sure," wrote @lolaintheclouds.

Just a few days ago, Baldwin posted a throwback photo of herself and her mom to celebrate Mother's Day.

And one thing's pretty clear: Good genes run in the Baldwin-Basinger family!