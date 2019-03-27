Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 27, 2019, 12:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Al Roker's got a bright new look, just in time for spring!

The TODAY co-anchor recently debuted a new pair of bold blue glasses, and viewers can't get enough of the snazzy style.

Al has been rocking black-rimmed frames for a while now, but with spring in the air, he was ready for a change. His new specs, from eyewear brand Dom Vetro, have caused quite a stir with fans, who've described them as "sharp," "hip" and a "game changer."

After debuting the stylish frames, Roker took to Instagram to thank Dom Vetro founder Ashley Bezamat, writing "I have never had a reaction to a pair of glasses like these by @domvetro so thanks @ashleybezamat."

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie clearly digs Roker's new accessory, and she even tried them on for size herself.

Fellow anchor Carson Daly, who's been known to rock specs from time to time, also gave them a spin.

Fans piled into Al's Instagram comments to show their support for his new frames.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"You Sir, are a Trendsetter!! 😊" one fan wrote.

"Yes sir!! You are always dressed to impress, but those glasses are 🔥 !!!!" another said.

Some viewers even suggested Roker start his own glasses collection.

The fashionable glasses retail for $295 and are currently up for grabs in black, tortoiseshell and clear colors you can get a similar version at Zenni starting at $19 or Warby Parker starting at $95).

One person, however, was not a fan — Al's wife, Deborah.

On the 3rd hour of TODAY, Al revealed Deborah felt the colorful frames were "too cartoon-y."

Al could only shrug. "These glasses look good on everybody," he said.

Roker is no stranger to statement eyewear and has sported many fashionable styles over the years. Want to reminisce on some of his most striking styles? Let's take a walk down memory lane!

Deep blues

It's not Al's first time rocking blue glasses! Here, he paired a deeper shade of blue specs with a trendy hat in Paris.

Like father, like son

Roker and son Nick have sported similar black rimmed frames before.

Fun with shapes

Al certainly enjoys switching up the color of his glasses, but he also likes to play around with different shapes, too.

Trendy tortoiseshell

The TODAY co-anchor is one to watch with his ever-changing eyewear.

An eye for style

Rectangular wireframe glasses suit you, Al!

Back in the '80s

It was the '80s and our favorite weatherman had a bit more hair and noticeably thicker frames.

Blast from the past

Roker has made rimless frames work many times throughout the years.