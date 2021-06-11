Fashion faceoff! Al Roker and Craig Melvin rock stylish suits on TODAY

It was a showdown of sharp-dressed men on TODAY Friday.

In one corner of the Friday fashion faceoff was Al Roker, nattily dressed in a plaid sportcoat.

In the other corner was Craig Melvin, looking like summer in his creamy seersucker suit.

"People are turning on right now trying to adjust their TVs," Craig joked on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

So who wore it best? Let us know who you got!

TODAY fans also weighed in on Twitter.

"I love @alroker's jacket," one person tweeted. "I had a sofa covered in that same material once! ... But seriously, I like both looks."

"Lovin’ Craig’s look @craigmelvin but I’m going with @alroker for the Win!" another commented.

"@craigmelvin is Always a sharp dresser! Vote for Craig," another fan wrote.

Sheinelle Jones had a hard time picking a clear winner herself.

It was a plaid vs. seersucker showdown between Al and Craig on Friday. TODAY

"I kid you not, I turned on the TV downstairs in my dressing room and I was like, "OK! OK!'" she said about the dueling suits.

The style showdown between Craig and Al was not planned, although Al may have inadvertently fueled it last week.

"So Roker last week, he wore a seersucker suit on television, and I was like, 'Wow I didn't know we could do that,'" Craig said. "I was like if Al wore it, I can wear mine. I did not know he was going to show up today in a new sportscoat."

Al has become known for his colorful style over the years, from his suits to his signature periwinkle glasses.

"This is not for everybody, trust me," Al said about his jacket.

It's not just bragging rights that are on the line between Craig and Al, either. Sheinelle said the winner will get a personalized Father's Day gift.

Stay tuned!