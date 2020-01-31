This Missouri mom is basically Meghan Markle's identical twin

Duchess, is that you?

A woman in Missouri is blowing people away with her striking resemblance to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Akeisha Land, 39, has gone viral after she posted a few photos of herself on Instagram looking almost like the former Meghan Markle’s twin, from her beautiful smile to her glowing skin and flowing black hair.

Land doesn’t often share selfies on Instagram, focusing instead on cute photos of her daughter, Greyson, and her son, Tristan.

So when she posted these photos of herself recently, fans did a major double take.

“Even i had to sit here and say to myself .... ‘ain’t that Meghan?’” one person commented on her recent Instagram post.

“Omg I thought you were Meghan Markle for a sec😭 , so cute,” someone else chimed in.

“I think you are cousins with Duchess of Sussex…” another fan wrote.

Are these two long-lost twins?! greyson_land/Instagram, Getty Images

Land says she’s shocked by the huge reaction her photos have been getting online.

“It's been crazy. I legitimately have anxiety right now,” she told E! News. “The outpouring of comments that have been coming in just off a photo I posted of me and Greyson… Literally every comment is about me. Normally it's like, ‘Oh, she's so cute,' and that sort of thing but it's all about me this time. It's very different! I'm not used to being in the forefront. I'm used to it being about my kids. It's overwhelming.”

Land admitted that she’s not an avid follower of the British royal family, but said she is definitely flattered by the comparison.

“I take it as a huge compliment,” she told E!. “I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment.”

She joked that if anyone ever needs to hire a Meghan look-alike, she’d be up for the job.

“If they want me to go to a party as her, I'm your girl,” she said.

No word on whether the duchess herself has seen the photos of her doppelgänger — but if she did, it might almost feel like looking in a mirror!