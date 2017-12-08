In order to get early boarding for Alaska Airlines flights on Dec. 15, customers don't need to sign up for premium access memberships or buy first-class tickets.

Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater is all that's required.

The airline has announced that any passengers decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater on Dec. 15 will get early boarding in honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

It will apply to flights on Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air flights to Alaska Airlines' 115-city network.