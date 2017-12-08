Sign up for the Daily Buzz newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our Daily Buzz updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox

Alaska Airlines offering early boarding to anyone wearing ugly Christmas sweater

Flying Alaska Air on Dec. 15? You may want to break out your most hideous holiday sweater.

by Scott Stump /

In order to get early boarding for Alaska Airlines flights on Dec. 15, customers don't need to sign up for premium access memberships or buy first-class tickets.

Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater is all that's required.

 Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater will get you early boarding privileges on Alaska Airlines flights on Dec. 15. Alamy

The airline has announced that any passengers decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater on Dec. 15 will get early boarding in honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

It will apply to flights on Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air flights to Alaska Airlines' 115-city network.

Get the Daily Buzz

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Royal family sports ugly Christmas sweaters in Madame Tussauds waxworks

01:32

"Travel during the holidays can be stressful for guests, especially those who do not travel often,'' Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, said in a news release. "This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet."

This is the first year Alaska Airlines has done the promotion. The company will share photos of passengers in their ugly Christmas sweaters on its social media accounts.

Alaska Airlines joins Dutch airline KLM in the ugly Christmas sweater craze, as KLM created its own ugly sweaters that have since sold out.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

Get the Daily Buzz

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest in Style