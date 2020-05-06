Adele shows off incredible transformation in post for her 32nd birthday

Adele usually stuns fans with her voice, but it’s her stunning look that now has people talking.

The Grammy winner, who turned 32 on Tuesday, posted a photo of herself in a formfitting black dress on Instagram. In her post, she thanked people for sending birthday wishes, as well as all the front line workers who are doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for the birthday love,” she wrote. “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x”

The “Hello” singer wowed fans and fellow stars with her transformation.

“Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!” wrote Rita Wilson.

"I mean are you kidding me," commented Chrissy Teigen.

Adele has showed off her trim figure on occasion over the last year. Last fall, she raised eyebrows when she attended Drake’s Halloween party.

Adele had lots of fun at Drake's birthday bash. MEGA

In January, she was spotted relaxing on a beach while on vacation in Anguilla.

On her birthday last year, Adele posted a carousel of pictures, along with a pledge to work on herself.

“31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” she wrote.