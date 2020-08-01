Adele surprised fans with a new summer hairstyle that is prompting plenty of people to do a double take.

The "Hello" singer rocked blond, wavy curls in a new photo and a strong brow. She looked happy and sun-kissed as she smiled for the camera.

"OMG did not recognize her. #amazing," wrote one fan.

Another added: "U look so different."

That wasn't the only thing people noticed about Adele's style. She wore an outfit similar to the one Beyoncé wore in her new visual album "Black is King."

Adele posed in front of her television, which was playing the album, and bowed down in tribute to her "Queen."

"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Fans couldn't help but pay tribute to both women.

"ICONS," one person wrote.

"Strong women supporting and lifting each other up," another fan commented.

The 32-year-old singer has never been shy about her love and admiration for Beyoncé.

At the 2017 GRAMMY Awards, when Adele won Album of the Year for "25" over Beyonce's "Lemonade," she said she felt her idol deserved the honor.

“The artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album for me, the 'Lemonade' album, is just so monumental,” she said during her big moment. “It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we so appreciate that.”