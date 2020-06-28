Adele is just like the rest of us: feeling nostalgia for pre-quarantine life!

The Grammy-award winning artist shared her evening plans post a few drinks, including reliving one of the key moments in her career, Glastonbury Festival 2016.

The 32-year-old singer teased her evening plans with a photo taken during her set at the iconic festival four years prior, captioning the post with a simple smiling emoji. A few hours later, she posted a second time on Instagram, sharing two snaps of herself enjoying her own performance.

In the first photo, Adele is crouched in front of her TV wearing a pair of grey sweatpants and an oversized white tee. In the next photo, she’s donning a fancier outfit: the exact Chloé dress she wore during her performance years prior.

“5 ciders in,” she captioned the post.

Fans have been speculating that new music is coming from the British artist after being more active on social media after several months of silence.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” one fan commented on her recent posts, to which Adele replied, “of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.❤️"

While there’s no official date for Adele’s next album, the singer has been using her social media platforms to promote global issues, including participating in a special memorial video three years after the tragedy at Grenfell Tower in West London on June 14, 2017.

“There has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, and compassion, and open-mindedness, and persistence," she said in the video. "Persistence for answers. Persistence for action. It’s a scientific fact that human beings are pack animals, we’re not supposed to be left on our own. We need each other to survive, and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community.”

She continued, ending her heartfelt message: “I miss you all, I can’t wait to see you all and like I said, I’m thinking of you today more than ever. Stay safe, say healthy."