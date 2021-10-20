IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Classic games are in this year — here are the hottest ones to gift

Adele proves she's the courtside queen of fashion at Lakers game with Rich Paul

The “Easy on Me” singer showed off her effortless style alongside partner Rich Paul at Tuesday’s big game.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

Adele’s new single, “Easy on Me,” broke records last week as the track became Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 68, based on the first five hours of its release alone.

But the hit maker is heating things up off the charts, too, as she proved when she brought her fashion game to Staples Center Tuesday night.

Adele attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers with boyfriend Rich Paul on Oct. 19, 2021.Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

The 33-year-old accompanied her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors, but the action on center court could hardly compete with Adele’s head-turning courtside style.

Adele and Rich Paul enjoy a game-night out Tuesday.Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The singer wore a sleek, head-to-toe, chocolate-brown leather ensemble, belted at the waist. She paired the high-fashion look with coordinating Louis Vuitton monogram coat and heels.

"It’s giving ‘90s supermodel," wrote fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz on Instagram.

"CHIC," commented a fan on his post.

And if the style looks familiar to Adele fans, that’s because they’ve seen her in something very similar very recently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBunb-Ly0W

In the music video for “Easy on Me,” the London-born singer wore a monochromatic, earthy ensemble with a striking coat and heels combo, too.

Of course, she’s sure to debut other new looks as she drops more singles from her upcoming album, “30,” which is due out Nov. 19 — and maybe during future game dates with Rich, too.

After all, Tuesday wasn’t their first basketball outing together.

Adele and Rich Paul at game five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Back in July, two months before making their relationship Instagram official, Adele accompanied Paul to see game five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureAdele opens up about new beau Rich Paul for 1st time

And when she later spoke to British Vogue about the outing, she insisted that their game attendance had nothing to do with his occupation.

“I didn’t get dragged along to the (basketball game the other night) because that’s his line of work,” she said. “I was like, ‘We’re going to the game.’”

Because, as she told American Vogue that same month, "I just love being around him. I just love it."

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.