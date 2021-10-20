The singer wore a sleek, head-to-toe, chocolate-brown leather ensemble, belted at the waist. She paired the high-fashion look with coordinating Louis Vuitton monogram coat and heels.

"It’s giving ‘90s supermodel," wrote fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz on Instagram.

"CHIC," commented a fan on his post.

And if the style looks familiar to Adele fans, that’s because they’ve seen her in something very similar very recently.

In the music video for “Easy on Me,” the London-born singer wore a monochromatic, earthy ensemble with a striking coat and heels combo, too.

Of course, she’s sure to debut other new looks as she drops more singles from her upcoming album, “30,” which is due out Nov. 19 — and maybe during future game dates with Rich, too.

After all, Tuesday wasn’t their first basketball outing together.