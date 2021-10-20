Adele’s new single, “Easy on Me,” broke records last week as the track became Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 68, based on the first five hours of its release alone.
But the hit maker is heating things up off the charts, too, as she proved when she brought her fashion game to Staples Center Tuesday night.
The 33-year-old accompanied her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, to watch the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors, but the action on center court could hardly compete with Adele’s head-turning courtside style.
The singer wore a sleek, head-to-toe, chocolate-brown leather ensemble, belted at the waist. She paired the high-fashion look with coordinating Louis Vuitton monogram coat and heels.
"It’s giving ‘90s supermodel," wrote fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz on Instagram.
"CHIC," commented a fan on his post.
And if the style looks familiar to Adele fans, that’s because they’ve seen her in something very similar very recently.
In the music video for “Easy on Me,” the London-born singer wore a monochromatic, earthy ensemble with a striking coat and heels combo, too.
Of course, she’s sure to debut other new looks as she drops more singles from her upcoming album, “30,” which is due out Nov. 19 — and maybe during future game dates with Rich, too.
After all, Tuesday wasn’t their first basketball outing together.
Back in July, two months before making their relationship Instagram official, Adele accompanied Paul to see game five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center.
And when she later spoke to British Vogue about the outing, she insisted that their game attendance had nothing to do with his occupation.
“I didn’t get dragged along to the (basketball game the other night) because that’s his line of work,” she said. “I was like, ‘We’re going to the game.’”
Because, as she told American Vogue that same month, "I just love being around him. I just love it."