Adele put a sultry spin on Captain Hook this Halloween!

The “Skyfall” singer, 31, sported a red, leopard print dress and a matching pirate’s hat as she attended a Halloween party in Hemet, California.

She put a glamorous spin on the "Peter Pan" villain. jedidiahjenkins/Instagram

She completed the look with sparkly red eye shadow, long blond waves and, of course, a giant hook.

She looked stunning! jedidiahjenkins/Instagram

The singer’s friend Jedidiah Jenkins posted a series of candid photo booth snapshots of Adele rocking her costume on his Instagram story.

We love everything about this. jedidiahjenkins/Instagram

She looked stunning and confident as she partied the night away with “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, his wife, Lauren Parsekian, and other celebrities.

It looks like a great time was had by all! jedidiahjenkins/Instagram

The British singer has been making a splash on the party scene recently. Earlier in October, she stopped by Drake’s 33rd birthday party in Hollywood sporting a gorgeous black dress and a noticeably slimmer figure.

Adele looked stunning at Drake's birthday bash. MEGA

It was her first public appearance since announcing in September that she has separated from her husband and partner of more than seven years, Simon Konecki.

Adele hinted on Instagram that her retro look at Drake’s birthday may have been inspired by Ginger McKenna, Sharon Stone’s character in “Casino.”

The singer has always loved dressing up as her favorite pop culture icons, even when it’s not Halloween. She looked stunning as Rose from “Titanic” during her epic 30th birthday party last year.

Back in 2016, she transformed herself into Stanley Ipkiss from “The Mask” for Halloween.

She has also been known to honor her favorite singers by dressing up like them. Who can forget the time she channeled one of her musical heroes, Dolly Parton?

Earlier this year, she also dressed up as country music legend June Carter Cash.

When it comes to costumes, Adele always fully commits — and her latest Halloween look is no exception!