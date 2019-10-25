Say "Hello" to the new Adele!

The British singer, 31, showed up to Drake's 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood on Wednesday looking noticeably slimmer.

"Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met," Adele wrote on Instagram. MEGA

Adele stunned in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown, which was cinched at the waist to show off her svelte new figure. She paired the dress with a thin necklace and eye-catching drop earrings.

Her hair? Super blond and swept up in a dramatic ponytail.

Adele's off-the-shoulder gown was cinched at the waist to show off her svelte new figure. MEGA

The photos mark the first time fans have seen the "Someone Like You" singer since she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki last month. The couple confirmed in April they'd gone their separate ways after more than seven years together.

The pair share a son, Angelo, born in October 2012.

Drake took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos from his birthday bash, including a sweet black-and-white pic of him and Adele sharing a laugh together.

Adele shared her own pic from the party: a fun close-up shot of her blowing a kiss. In her caption, the Grammy winner hinted at the inspiration behind her glamorous retro look.

"I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna," she wrote.

Adele hinted that her look was inspired by Ginger McKenna, Sharon Stone's character in "Casino." Getty Images

Ginger McKenna is, of course, the name of Sharon Stone's bad-girl character in the 1995 drama "Casino." Ginger, too, had a penchant for swept-back hair and big drop earrings.

Adele certainly wasn't crying at the party — she looked fabulous and happy!