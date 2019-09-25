Adam Levine just debuted his most daring haircut ever!

While out and about in Los Angeles this week, the singer was spotted with brand-new cornrows and — wait for it — a rattail.

Levine has never shied away from a bold hair statement, but the 40-year-old's latest look is on a whole new level.

Wait, Adam, is that really you?! Backgrid

The extreme look comes just months after the former judge on "The Voice" shaved the sides of his head and showed off a new mohawk last spring.

Since then, he's experimented slightly with the look and tested new ways of styling it.

Levine has clearly had fun experimenting with his mohawk. NBC

But with his latest look, the singer went to the extreme and got a superclose shave around his braids. One thing he didn't change? His glorious beard.

Rock on, Adam!

See Adam Levine's hair through the years

Short and sweet

The 40-year-old isn't afraid of a bold do, but often reverts to his signature style.

Blond moment

We often see the singer with his naturally dark hair, but on occasion, he lightens things up.

Pretty cool in pink

In 2016, the singer had frosted tips in a light pink shade.

Shave it off

The father of two kissed his pretty hair goodbye in 2015 when he shaved his head.

Old school Maroon 5

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

We'll always remember his lustworthy locks from those early Maroon 5 days.

Luscious locks

Levine has always had an impressive head of hair.

Totally '90s

Long hair and a goatee? Yes, it was definitely the '90s.

Blast from the past

It was eighth grade, and a young Levine was already a heartbreaker in the making — fabulous hair and all.