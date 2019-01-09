Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Actress Selma Blair, known for her roles in the film "Cruel Intentions" and the TV series "Anger Management," is ushering in the new year with a dramatic new hairdo.

The 46-year-old is now sporting a blond bob that she unveiled on Instagram, the latest star to lighten her hair (we're looking at you, Isla Fisher!) in 2019.

“'A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life' Coco Chanel ♥," Blair wrote, quoting the legendary French designer.

Blair, who revealed last fall she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, left some dark roots visible. The actress was once completely unapologetic after she was snapped with some gray roots showing, so we're not too surprised.

While her hair was recently a pretty light shade already, it was quite long — like down her back long, so the bob is quite a departure!

She posted a photo of the lightening process, writing, "Getting the right shade of blonde after drenching my lovely hair in minerals. Great for my body, apparently, not great for processed hair. @lorrigoddard_ changed my coppery locks into a warm beige. And I love it."

Fans on Instagram are loving the new hairstyle, with the "American Crime Story" star receiving many props for the change.

"I love it! You’re making me wanna chop my hair," wrote one person.

"This is EVERYTHING! SMASHING," wrote another.

The actress has been very open about her struggle with the multiple sclerosis diagnosis, posting in November that she had been "grieving" and had a grim realization that she could no longer do what was once a simple cartwheel. Perhaps the new 'do may give her a fresh start.

See Some of Blair's past looks!

1940s Chic

Blair had a 1940s vibe going on with her light-colored locks and shorter hairstyle that was ever-so-slightly wavy. Paired with the glam gold gown, she could have stepped right out of an old Hollywood movie!

Blair went with a retro look back in May 2018. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Schoolgirl Cool

She was looking very "schoolgirl" with her long locks parted and hanging straight with a few strands pulled to the side and a collared dress at an event earlier last spring.

Shades of "Cruel Intentions," perhaps? Blair went with this style last May, as well. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Communities

Curly Girl

At the Netflix "Lost in Space" premiere last April, Blair was looking girly in curls.

The actress let the curls flow while at a premiere last April. Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

Dark 'Do Darling

Most of the time we've known Blair, she's donned a dark hairdo that has varied in length, like the one she's wearing here at an event in 2015.

Blair sported her trademark dark locks in November 2015. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

We're hoping this super cute new hairstyle gives her a great start to 2019!