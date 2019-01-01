Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ethan Sacks

Do blondes really have more fun?

In 2019, Isla Fisher is on a mission to find out. On New Year's Eve, the Australian actress debuted a bold new makeover, trading her signature fiery red locks for a lighter look.

That's a major change considering the "Confessions of a Shopaholic" and "Arrested Development" star is one of the most recognizable gingers in Hollywood.

"Go blonde in ‘19 or go home," the 42-year-old mom of three wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo that unveiled her new long, multi-layered cut.

And that wasn't the only change to Fisher made to her hair: Her characteristically wavy tresses were styled in a straighter, sleek blowout.

Fisher, who is married to actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, has previously dyed her hair for movie roles before — including one of her first bigger gigs in 2002's "Scooby Doo."

But Fisher seems to be her own worst critic when it came to that look.

"This period in my life convinced me that gentlemen do NOT necessarily prefer blondes," Fisher quipped on Instagram after posting a flashback photo from the movie in June. That look featured more tousled blonde curls.

It's not clear, however, if this sleeker 'do is for a new role this time around.

Fisher is still pretty recognizable with red hair in the trailer for her next film, the R-rated comedy, "The Beach Bum." In the movie, Fisher's co-star Matthew McConaughey is actually the one sporting long blonde tresses.

The lighter locks may not be a permanent look for the actress, but dozens of fans on Instagram are already loving her new look — and we love it, too!