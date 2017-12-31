Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

At the 2018 Golden Globes, black will be more than a fashion statement — it will act as a sign of protest against sexual harassment in the film industry.

After a year of reckoning for sexual abusers, several A-list actresses planned to wear black to the award show on Jan. 7 as a symbol of protest against sexual harassment and gender inequality, People magazine reported. The list of actresses hasn't been confirmed, but Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone are among those nominated.

Now, the men are joining in too, according to stylists.

"The men will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes," said stylist Ilaria Urbinati on Instagram. "At least all my guys will be."

Action star Dwayne Johnson commented on the post with a simple and definitive, "Yes we will."

Urbinati's clients include "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer, "Thor" actor Tom Hiddleston and more.