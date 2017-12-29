Get Stuff We Love
At the 2018 Golden Globes, black will be more than a fashion statement — it will act as a sign of protest against sexual harassment in the film industry.
After a year of reckoning for sexual abusers, several A-list actresses planned to wear black to the award show on Jan. 7 as a symbol of protest against sexual harassment and gender inequality, People magazine reported. The list of actresses hasn't been confirmed, but Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone are among those nominated.
Now, the men are joining in too, according to stylists.
"The men will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes," said stylist Ilaria Urbinati on Instagram. "At least all my guys will be."
Action star Dwayne Johnson commented on the post with a simple and definitive, "Yes we will."
Urbinati's clients include "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer, "Thor" actor Tom Hiddleston and more.
A source told People several actresses were opting for all black gowns, and the move could continue through awards season, which culminates at the Oscars on March 4.
And publicity surrounding the move meant a lot of male actors would opt for more classic or toned down looks, another A-list dresser said.
"I think the majority of men are going go safe in a black suit with a white shirt so no one’s going to look the odd man out,” stylist Michael Fisher, who works with Hugh Jackman, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Susan Surandon made sure to specify on Twitter that, for her, wearing black will symbolize her solidarity with women in other industries as well.
In recent years, it's become more commonplace for stars to use award shows and red carpets to spread messages of social awareness, including the #AskHerMore campaign, which encouraged reporters to ask women about more than their wardrobes.
One thing is for sure, we'll definitely be watching the red carpet closely at this year's Golden Globes.