Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 8, 2019, 3:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It was one of country music’s biggest nights, and stars rose to the occasion!

Artists including Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert looked stunning as they arrived at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

While some stars sported dresses or pantsuits in pale, spring pastels, others rocked all-black ensembles with lace accents.

Metallics also ruled the ACMs red carpet this year. Men and women alike rocked every shade imaginable of gold, bronze and silver with plenty of sequins, shiny satins and metallic embellishments to go around!

Here are some of our favorite red carpet looks from the 54th annual ACMs.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire went for some funky fringe. AP

The country legend, who returned to host the ACMs this year, arrived in style in a burgundy dress with plenty of fringe. She accessorized with a funky necklae and black and silver cowboy boots.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is rocking some serious slits! Getty Images

In her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her son, Jacob, Underwood dazzled in a silver and black metallic gown with a dramatic slit.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, made their first red carpet appearance together. Getty Images

The country superstar, who attended with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, looked stunning in a bright green dress. She accessorized with a colorful clutch and neon orange nails. How fun is her clutch bag, too?!

Kacey Musgraves

This ombre pantsuit is a great choice for Kacey Musgraves. Getty Images

The singer, who won Album of the Year, hit the red carpet in a dreamy, ombre pantsuit with pleated sleeves.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is rocking this black, lacy look. Getty Images

The superstar “Voice” coach wore a sleek, black gown with lace accents, and accessorized with black nail polish and white hoop earrings.

Chrissy Metz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Chrissy Metz attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

The “This Is Us” star shimmered in a black and silver gown and metallic, low heels. Metz also made her live TV singing debut at the ACMs, singing her new single, “I’m Standing With You” with Carrie Underwood and other stars.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer were going for gold! Getty Images

The country superstar and his wife coordinated their looks: she in an embellished, gold dress and Bryan in a shiny, rose gold jacket. He kept the rest of his outfit simple with black trousers and a crisp white shirt.

Danielle Bradbery

This is a gorgeous shade of blue on Danielle Bradbery. Getty Images

The rising country star, who won “The Voice” in 2013, walked the red carpet in a flowing gown in a gorgeous shade of blue. She polished off the look with chic bangs, hoop earrings and strappy, metallic heels.

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope looks sleek in this white dress. FilmMagic

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, who won “The Voice” in 2012, looking stunning in a sleek, white dress with triangular cutouts. She accessorized with white pumps and added a pop of color with a green, satin clutch.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make quite the couple on the red carpet. Getty Images

Kidman was on hand to support her hubby as he won ACM entertainer of the year. As usual, she looked lovely on the red carpet in a black and silver dress with a metallic skirt and black, lacy sleeves.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins make a perfect pair. Getty Images

The couple looked so stylish (and adorable) together in coordinated black outfits. Rhett wore an all-black suit and bow tie while his wife sported a chic, black pantsuit with a crop top.

Mickey Guyton

This color is stunning! Getty Images

Lovely in lace! The singer looked elegant in a periwinkle, lace gown with long sleeves.

Lady Antebellum

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum wear coordinating looks on the red carpet. Getty Images

The members of Lady Antebellum all looked chic on the red carpet, and it looks like Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott may have coordinated their outfits. Kelley’s pastel pink jacket brought out the pale pink hues in Scott’s ‘70s-inspired striped dress.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris looks young and fresh in this lilac number. Getty Images

The singer stole the show in this lilac Christian Siriano dress with a short skirt and long train.

The Brothers Osborne

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of The Brothers Osborne aren't afraid of a little color in their wardrobes. Getty Images

The Brothers Osborne brought some fun to the red carpet with their colorful, embellished suits.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker wore a flirty, heart-printed dress to the awards show. Getty Images

The singer-songwriter looked beautiful in a one-shouldered dress with a cute, heart pattern. She accessorized with a red clutch and a bold, red lip.

Maddie and Tae

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards together. Getty Images

Maddie Marlow rocked a bronze pantsuit on the red carpet, while fellow singer Tae Dye sported a fun, metallic mini-dress with gold heels.

Danica Patrick

Orange is a great color on famous racing driver. Getty Images

The racing star walked the red carpet in a glittery, orange gown and a statement bracelet.

“This event will probably double the amount of times I walk the red carpet this year,” she joked on Instagram. “The styling part feeds the creative side of me! And I can’t wait for some live music!”

Florida Georgia Line

Now that's a double date! Getty Images

Bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were a stylish duo on the red carpet. Kelley’s wife, Brittney Kelley, also looked chic in a short, pinstriped pantsuit and Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, stunned in a sleek, blue dress that showed off her baby bump.

It was a fantastic night all around!