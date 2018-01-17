Abercrombie & Fitch releases gender-neutral clothing line for kids

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Abercrombie & Fitch is launching its first gender-neutral clothing collection for kids called the "Everybody Collection" this month.

The line, released through the company's Abercrombie Kids division, will feature 25 styles of tops, bottoms and accessories. The Everybody Collection will be available online and in the approximately 70 stores that sell Abercrombie Kids' apparel beginning this week.

The gender-neutral "Everybody Collection" is targeted toward kids ages 5-14. Abercrombie Kids

The gender-neutral line for kids ages 5-14 was created after feedback from customers not wanting to be restricted to certain styles and colors when shopping across genders, according to a news release.