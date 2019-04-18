Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 18, 2019, 7:33 PM GMT By TODAY

Nordstrom's huge spring sale is still going strong!

Scrolling through pages and pages of deeply discounted items, we noticed a few of our favorite things. From the softest plaid shirt to the most comfortable booties, we've rounded up the products we own and love.

We may have bought these at full price, but lucky for you they're all on sale for up to 50% off.

1. Steve Madden Ankle Strap Sandal, $40 (originally $80), Nordstrom

"I bought these shoes in black before wedding season last year and cannot speak highly enough about them. The low, stacked heel was ideal for hours of dancing, and the minimalist design looked great with every outfit." — Courtney Gisriel, Commerce Editor

2. Dr. Scholl's Largo Bootie, $60 (originally $120), Nordstrom

"I'm in my 20s, and I wear orthopedic shoes. They're more comfortable, and with all the cute styles from orthopedic shoe brands, there's no reason to kill my feet with uncomfortable heels. I get compliments on these booties all the time and, honestly, feel a sense of personal satisfaction when I let people know that they are actually Dr. Scholl's." — Aline Peres Martins, Commerce Editor

3. Marc Fisher LTD Bellen Bootie, $100 (originally $249), Nordstrom

"The white bootie trend is not going away anytime soon, and I love the light-colored heel on this for spring. I have another white pair that I got for Christmas that I’ve basically worn into the ground. I wear them with light jeans, dresses, skirts, just about anything I would wear a nude bootie with. At 60% off, this pair is a great deal, and I know the block heel is going to be comfortable while walking around all day." — Jen Birkhofer, Director of Commerce

4. J.Crew Floral Print Pajamas, $40 (originally $80), Nordstrom

"I received a pair of these pajamas in a different pattern for Christmas, and they're beyond comfortable. The shorts aren't too short, and the fabric's nice and thick without being too warm for summer nights." — Gisriel

5. Lulu dk x Kristina Schulman Mom Shaker Pendant Necklace, $53 (originally $88), Nordstrom

"I don't have this exact necklace, I have another gold Lulu dk necklace with my first initial on it. That being said, this one is very similar to mine, and I can confidently say it would make for a fantastic Mother's Day gift. The necklace is small enough to wear every day, but noticeable enough that people will ask Mom where she got it. Cue the cute Mother's Day stories." — Peres Martins

6. Levtex Sequin Pillow, $24 (originally $40), Nordstrom

"Personally, I love a good sparkle moment. I have this pillow on my bed, and I feel like it adds so much personality to my room. The combination of gold and black sequins is fun and playful, but still chic. I admittedly have the same pillow in a couple other colors as well." — Kayla Boyd, Associate Commerce Editor

7. Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $79 (originally $158), Nordstrom

"OK, yes this plaid shirt is expensive, but it’s well worth every penny. It’s one of the softest and most versatile shirts I own. I’ve worn it with the sleeves rolled up with jeans and sneakers, and I’ve dressed it up with black jeans and heels for work. I have it in the white and light gray, but am strongly considering snatching up the blue and red while it’s 50% off." — Danielle Wolf, Associate Guides Editor

8. Cameron Street Sara Leather Satchel, $240 (originally $358), Nordstrom

"My mother-in-law got me this purse in a maroon color last fall, and I almost passed out it was so nice. (Yes, this is hyperbole, but I was truly that grateful.) I've since carried it with me everywhere. The leather exterior is surprisingly durable and despite the slim design, it can fit all of my daily essentials." — Gisriel

9. Superga 2750 Low Top Sneakers, $59 (originally $99), Nordstrom

"As someone who lives in a city, I’m always looking for shoes that are both comfortable and cute. My Supergas have hit the mark on both fronts. I wear them almost every day and get compliments on them all the time. It doesn’t hurt that so many celebrities wear them either!" — Amanda Smith, Commerce Associate

