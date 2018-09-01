9 pillowcases to help you wake up with perfect hair in the morning

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

At the end of a long day, nothing can come between you and your bed. Sometimes that means just plopping right down, skipping any nighttime beauty routine. It can feel glorious.

But dealing with bed head in the morning is not glorious at all. The extra 10 minutes of trying to salvage your hairstyle might make you regret skipping a nighttime hair routine. Luckily, the fix for bed head is pretty low maintenance — invest in a good pillowcase. “It’s not only better for your hair, it’s good for your skin too,” said Nicole Pearl, founder of TheBeautyGirl.com.

Some pillow cases are better than others. Pearl and other beauty experts agree the best pillowcases are made of silk. Bobby Eliot, a hairstylist who’s worked with clients like Rachel McAdams, Lily Aldrige and Busy Philipps, said a good silk pillowcase can help keep hair healthy long-term and preserve hairstyles, like a blowout, overnight.

“The benefit of having a good silk pillowcase is that it creates less friction on the hair and allows the hair a gentle surface," said Eliot. "Friction can disrupt the cuticle layer of the hair, which causes bed head and frizzy hair.” Silk fibers are also less absorbent than most other materials, keeping your hair and skin’s moisture intact.

To take the first steps toward eliminating bed head (and achieving better skin in the process), we got some suggestions from beauty experts for great pillowcases to try.

1. Slip Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase, $79-$99, Nordstrom

One of Eliot's favorites, these 100 percent silk pillowcases help prevent aging, overnight creases in hair and bed head. “They’re reasonably priced and they’re so smooth and soft. They come in a wide range of colors and feel just as luxurious as a $200 dollar silk pillowcase,” said Eliot. Plus, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kerry Washington swear by it.

2. Drybar Slumber Party Silk Pillowcase, $45, Nordstrom

Jennifer Macdougall, a beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist who’s worked with brands and clients like Gucci, Vogue and Naomi Campbell, suggests being mindful of the quality of the silk when purchasing a pillowcase. “There are many different brands out there that will say they are silk or a satin kind of pillowcase," said Macdougall. "From my experience, you want to make sure that it has mulberry silk.” But, if you’re not trying to splurge, Jennifer recommends this Drybar product. The pillowcase boasts 100 percent natural silk and it protects against the loss of natural oils and moisture.

3. The Hollywood Silk Solution Slip Pillowcase, $45, Amazon

Another inexpensive option created by the silk pillowcase brand Slip is the Hollywood Silk Solution. This pillowcase features one side of mulberry silk, while the other is made of high quality cotton. Half the silk means half the price, setting you back only $45. But, make sure to sleep on the silk side, of course.

4. Soft Surroundings Silk Pillowcase, $35-$43, Soft Surroundings

Like the ShhSilk pillowcases, these can also be monogrammed for a more personal touch. Another favorite of Bobby Eliot’s, these pillowcases keep the bed head away. You might have trouble deciding between lilac breeze, margarita, sea moss or any of more than a dozen colors.

5. Yala Luxury Silk Pillowcases, $115, Amazon

Another splurge Eliot recommends is the silk pillowcase from Yala. Made of entirely of quality silk, this hypoallergenic pillowcase adjusts to your body temperature, according to Yala's website. So, it can help you sleep comfortably during winter or summer.

6. Spasilk Facial Beauty Pillowcase, $23 (usually $36), Amazon

A more affordable find Pearl suggests is this Spasilk pillowcase. These pillowcases, made of 100 percent pure charmeuse silk, come in many colors — including light blue, sage and leopard. If you’re not a fan of hand-washing, these pillowcases are durable enough to go into the washing machine on the delicate setting. However, Spasilk suggests air drying them to prevent excessive heat damage to the silk in the dryer.

7. Shhh Silk Silk Pillowcases, $145, Shhh Silk

Macdougall suggests these pilllowcases, beloved by Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner. This pillowcase offers all the traditional benefits of silk, and you can even add a personal touch by paying a little extra to get them monogrammed. Designed in patterns like white marble and black marble, these are also a go-to if you’re looking for something more than just a standard color. Each purchase comes with a set of two pillowcases.

8. The Night Anti-Aging Pillow by Discover Night, $150, Amazon

One option Pearl suggests that's great for both the skin and hair is the Night Pillow. The memory foam pillow is covered with a mix of 95 percent mulberry silk and 5 percent spandex for added flexibility and durability. Aside from preventing hair breakage, the silk in this pillow also prevents clogged pores by protecting against environmental allergens that can sometimes settle on your skin. Since it comes with both a memory foam pillow and silk pillowcase, it might be worth the investment.

9. Manito Luxury Silk Pillowcases, $141, Manito

If you’re not concerned with saving a money, then Eliot said your hair will love you if you go for the Manito Luxury brand. These pillowcases are handcrafted with a traditional charmeuse weave and made of mulberry silk. They each contain a 4-inch cuff on the open end and come in a variety of colors including charcoal, plum and soft pink. Each set comes with two pillowcases.