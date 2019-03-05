Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 5, 2019, 9:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Although aging can be beautiful, it can also cause a lot of changes to our bodies and appearance. We should all be able to embrace our beauty at every stage in life, but, of course, there is nothing wrong with using some beauty products to raise your confidence.

And if you're in the market for some new anti-aging products, then you're in luck because Harper's BAZAAR just released their 2019 Anti-Aging Awards with the best of the best.

"The goal of anti-aging isn’t trying to appear younger, but rather feeling your most beautiful at any age," Harper's BAZAAR stated. "Of course, great products can help with that."

Here are 9 of our favorite picks from the Harper's BAZAAR 2019 Anti-Aging Awards.

Best All-Around Moisturizer

1. Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 25, $27, Amazon

This moisturizer contains peptides meant to plump skin. The lightweight formula helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.

Best Sheet Mask

2. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask, $15, Sephora

This hydrogel sheet mask gives skin instant radiance, hydration, smoothness and plumpness in as little as 10 minutes, according to the manufacturer. It is helpful for uneven skin textures, fine lines, wrinkles and dryness.

Best Brightening Serum

3. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Pure Vitamin C Serum, $19, Amazon

This serum is part of the popular Revitalift Derm Intensives line and went through a dermatologist panel validation. The serum absorbs to even out skin tones, reduce wrinkles and give your skin a matte look, according to the manufacturer.

Best Neck Cream

4. StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $95, Amazon

The StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream has been on our radar as one of the best-selling neck creams for a few years now. It is made with ceramides, peptides and a lifting complex.

Best Cleanser for All Skin Types

5. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Waterproof Makeup Remover, $7, Amazon

This cleanser is meant to easily and gently lift oil, dirt and makeup without making your face feel greasy. Plus, it's affordable.

Best Facial Cleansing Wipes

6. OLEHENRIKSEN Truth On the Glow Cleansing Cloths, $15, Sephora

These face wipes are citrus-scented and remove makeup quickly and gently. They contain vitamin C and jojoba oil, which are meant to leave skin bright and glowing.

Best Wrinkle-Fighting Eye Cream

7. Exuviance Age Reverse Eye Contour, $47, Amazon

This eye cream aims to boost collagen production, so the skin around your eye becomes fuller and more hydrated.

Best Brow Serum

8. RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, $58, Amazon

Meant to be the solution to thinning eyebrows, this serum helps the hair you still have grow in stronger and appear thicker, making them look more full, according to the brand.

Best Tool

9. MDNA Skin Beauty Roller, $200, Nordstrom

This is a battery-free roller for every facial and body curve. It aims to help energize, lift and firm, improve elasticity, increase cellular turnover, plump fine lines and wrinkles, boost hydration levels and optimize product penetration. It was developed by New York dermatologist, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank.