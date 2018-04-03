Get Stuff We Love

9 new beauty buys under $25 that you need for spring

From deodorant to eyeliner, here's what you need to add to your grooming arsenal this spring.

by Donna Freydkin /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
Friends trying on lipsticks in showroomGetty Images

Perhaps you were a bit too eager with the tweezers and need to pencil in your brows for a few days. How about a temporary tint instead? Or maybe you need a new sunscreen and want one that goes on clear, with no icky residue.

We’ve got you covered with some stunning beauty buys that are pretty easy on the wallet. So get ready for a beautiful spring with these must-have products — all under $30, and hand-picked by Heather Muir, the beauty director at Real Simple magazine.

1. Ciaté London Glitter Flip

Ciaté London Glitter Flip

$19Sephora

This glitter liquid lipstick transforms into a very cool, metallic shade.

2. Almay Long Lasting Brow Color

Almay Long Lasting Brow Color

$8Amazon

Put away the pencil and try this temporary brow tint instead.

3. Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

$24Sephora

It’s like having dramatic false lashes, thanks to this product, which adds major volume.

TODAY Editors are also obsessed with this $6 version.

4. The VampStamp Vavavoom Stamp

The Vamp Stamp VaVaVoom Medium Wing Eyeliner Stamp

$25Bloomingdales

Give yourself the perfect winged cat eye with this, ahem, purrfect product.

5. Supergoop! Glo Stick SPF 50

Supergoop! Glo Stick SPF 50

$25Sephora

Yes, it’s true, here's a sunscreen that won’t feel sticky or gross.

6. I Dew Care Space Kitten Exfoliating Galactic Black Peel-Off Mask Mask

I Dew Care Space Kitten Exfoliating Galactic Black Peel-Off Mask

$23Ulta

This charcoal, topaz and diamond powder-infused peel-off mask is cool on the outside, and aims to brighten your complexion.

7. Secret Freshies

Secret Freshies Deodorant and Antiperspirant

$5Target

It’s small and fits easily in your bag, so it’s great for those on the go.

8. Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

$18Sephora

Superstar hairstylist Jen Atkin’s line now has these on-the-go sheets that diminish frizz and add shine.

9. Kristen Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

$12Target

The shade is majorly on trend, and this is like hair color dating with no commitment.

