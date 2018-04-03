9 new beauty buys under $25 that you need for spring

We’ve got you covered with some stunning beauty buys that are pretty easy on the wallet. So get ready for a beautiful spring with these must-have products — all under $30, and hand-picked by Heather Muir, the beauty director at Real Simple magazine.

1. Ciaté London Glitter Flip

This glitter liquid lipstick transforms into a very cool, metallic shade.

2. Almay Long Lasting Brow Color

Put away the pencil and try this temporary brow tint instead.

3. Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

It’s like having dramatic false lashes, thanks to this product, which adds major volume.

TODAY Editors are also obsessed with this $6 version.

4. The VampStamp Vavavoom Stamp

Give yourself the perfect winged cat eye with this, ahem, purrfect product.

5. Supergoop! Glo Stick SPF 50

Yes, it’s true, here's a sunscreen that won’t feel sticky or gross.

6. I Dew Care Space Kitten Exfoliating Galactic Black Peel-Off Mask Mask

This charcoal, topaz and diamond powder-infused peel-off mask is cool on the outside, and aims to brighten your complexion.

7. Secret Freshies

It’s small and fits easily in your bag, so it’s great for those on the go.

8. Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

Superstar hairstylist Jen Atkin’s line now has these on-the-go sheets that diminish frizz and add shine.

9. Kristen Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

The shade is majorly on trend, and this is like hair color dating with no commitment.