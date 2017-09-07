The 9 best-rated face scrubs for younger looking skin

share tweet pin email

Newsflash: If it's glowing and radiant skin you're after, you need to exfoliate. After all, it's exfoliation that apparently keeps Pharrell looking ridiculously young (he's almost 45!).

According to doctors Gina and Sid Dinesh, dermatologists in Beverly Hills, Calif., adding exfoliation to your skin care routine helps the natural shedding process of skin and encourages healthier, smoother, more even-toned, and clearer skin. Some of the big beauty benefits? Acne prevention, smaller pores, wrinkle reduction, and it even helps all those fancy (read: spendy) moisturizers actually absorb into the skin.

However, it can be overwhelming to sift through the hundreds of scrubs and exfoliation products out there to find the best one, so we've done the work for you. We rounded up a complete list of the best face scrubs according to Total Beauty readers. Now you can say hello to that gorgeous skin just waiting to be revealed.

No. 9: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $45, Amazon

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 8.8

Why: Could this be the equivalent of Botox in a bottle? One reader thinks so, claiming that she is constantly mistaken for being ten to fifteen years younger, thanks to this product. Readers refer to it as "an uplifting, pleasant experience" that "cleanses and smoothes even the roughest skin to reveal the type of skin every woman wants." After just one use one woman noticed that her pores were smaller in size, and another says it helped diminish the acne scars on her face. Another reader even says this scrub leaves her "screaming for more." Encore, anyone?

No. 8: Olay Skin Smoothing Cream Scrub, $7, Amazon

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 8.9

Why: Fans of this product are quick to share their gratitude when it comes to this Olay scrub, with one woman stating that she "glows like a teenager again." According to users, it offers "quick results" and "does a beautiful job of clearing away dead skin cells without tearing the delicate skin underneath." This scrub reportedly keeps its promises when it comes to leaving skin "soft and smooth." One woman says, "Finally, something that actually does what it claims. Thank you!"

No. 7: Burt's Bees Citrus Facial Scrub, $48, Amazon

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.0

Why: Hailed for its "heavenly scent" reminiscent of "sweet potato pie," one reader says this scrub reminds her of Christmas "with a texture like fruitcake." However, a yummy fragrance isn't all this scrub has to offer. Readers also say that it makes skin smoother and soothes redness from acne, stating that this product "gets rid of dry patches" and "leaves you with skin smooth like a baby's bottom."

No. 6: Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Wash, $28, Sephora

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.0

Why: A reader that dubs herself the "exfoliating queen" calls this the "microdermabrasion scrub that takes the cake," helping with everything from acne discoloration to dry, rough patches on skin. Readers say this product diminishes sunspots and fine lines, and one woman noticed that the pink in her cheeks returned, putting an end to her "blush-wearing days." One reader calls this the "equivalent of microdermabrasion, minus the suffering" while another admits she would have paid twice the amount this product costs, because she is thankful to have "finally found a product that makes me swoon." Turns out the men can have at this product too: One reader's husband uses it shame-free.

No. 5: Clinique Exfoliating Scrub, $22, Sephora

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.1

Why: Readers bestow a bevy of compliments on this product, referring to it as "a perfect 10," and a "superstar scrub" that offers results in as little as two weeks. It reportedly "has more exfoliating beads than any other scrub" and takes care of everything from getting rid of dead skin to removing "nasty flakes." One reader gives it this fairytale description: "It magically dusts away dull-looking skin and transforms your beautiful face into a masterpiece."

No. 4: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $38, Sephora

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.2

Why: Readers love this product for its ability to "exfoliate without redness or irritation" and call it "a super product to whisk away dead skin cells." An added bonus? Several reviewers have noted that it also helps aid in the prevention of breakouts, and as one woman points out, "It leaves skin with a glow that people notice all day."

No. 3: Benefit "honey…snap out of it" Scrub, $21, Totalbeauty.com

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.5

Why: Some readers refer to this as the "best exfoliator on the market" because it offers "just enough roughness to get the job done without being uncomfortable." One woman even uses it as a face mask after she finishes with her exfoliating routine, making her skin "softer and smoother." Several readers also say that it "smells good" and is "moisturizing," while others applaud it for being "not too abrasive."

Today Note: Unfortunately this scrub was so popular it sold out! We'll update this page when it's back in stock. People on Amazon are buying this exfoliating scrub set in it's place.

No. 2: The Body Shop Seaweed Pore-Cleansing Facial Exfoliator, $13, The Body Shop

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.6

Why: If oil is your enemy, our readers say this is the exfoliator for you, as it helps skin "stay matte longer than usual" while reducing pore size and leaves "skin glowing." It's the "perfect pick-me-up to dull skin" as one reader puts it, while another says that it's "gentle enough to not completely rip your skin to shreds but does its job," ultimately leaving you with "soft and velvety clean skin."

No. 1: Cosmedicine Medi-Morphosis Self-Adjusting Exfoliator, $30, Totalybeauty.com

TotalBeauty.com average reader rating: 9.8

Why: This scrub is nicknamed "grains with brains" by one reader, who saw her pores shrink by twelve percent after using it. This product is reportedly so thorough that one woman even says, "I can literally feel the air in each pore." The good news, according to our readers, is that one can't over-exfoliate with this scrub because the beads will start to dissolve before that even happens, yet results are "highly effective without feeling like you've used a brillo pad on your skin." One celebrity makeup artist says this exfoliator is a hit among his model clientele for being "gentle" and "silky." The only complaint one reader has? "I want to use it every day, not just the recommended twice a week."

Today Note: Unfortunately this scrub was so popular it sold out! We'll update this page when it's back in stock. Users on Amazon are buying this facial polish from Acure and this $6 Queen Helene scrub in it's place.

This article was originally published Feb. 3, 2012 on TODAY.com.