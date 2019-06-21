TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

A good accessory can transform an entire look. From bold earrings to a stylish hair piece, one small detail can make a huge difference.

And when it comes to chic and stylish jewelry, BaubleBar is one of our go-to spots for the hottest trends. They have it all from beaded earrings to personalized necklaces.

Starting Friday, over 200 of BaubleBar's popular pieces are on sale for under $20. This event is one of their best we've seen on their site, so some items are sure to sell out quickly.

Here are some of our favorite items from the sale.

Our picks from BaubleBar's Sale

1. Adea Ring, $12 (usually $42), BaubleBar

This colorful ring is a fun statement piece that will go with any outfit. The crystals are set in a gold band that looks great alone or stacked with other rings. It's also available in fuchsia.

2. Vitina Heart Drop Earring, $18 (usually $44), BaubleBar

Beaded earrings are definitely on trend this season and we love this chic heart design. Available in ivory, pink, red or black and white, these standout earrings can easily dress up a simple top or dress.

3. Pavé Initial Pendant Necklace, $12 (usually $36),

Personalized jewelry can make a great gift for a loved one (or for yourself). These initial necklaces are delicate and perfect for every day.

4. Phoebe Hair Scrunchie, $10 (usually $22), BaubleBar

Fun hair accessories can always solve a bad hair day, and with the weather being much more hot and humid, you're going to want a stylish scrunchie to pull your hair up. The polka dot print is adorable, but it also comes in a striped print if that's more your style.

5. Leia Resin Hoop Earrings, $10 (usually $34), BaubleBar

What better pair of earrings to match everything in your closet than clear hoops? I'm loving these trendy earrings so much that I'm adding them to my cart as I write!

6. Cozumel Seashell Bracelet, $14 (usually $38), BaubleBar

This beachy bracelet is a very fun summer look that will work with any sundress, romper or T-shirt.

7. Madeira Drop Earrings, $18 (usually $42), BaubleBar

If you really want a dramatic earring, you should grab these vibrant drop earrings. They feature multiple strands of colorful beads and they're sure to turn heads when you wear them.

8. Alesya Ring, $14 (usually $42), BaubleBar

Playful and feminine, this ring features crystal embellishments against a lilac enamel band. It's chic and trendy and we love it!

