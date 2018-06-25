Deal Alert: The only eye shadow you'll ever need is 50 percent off right now

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If you've been looking to upgrade your makeup bag, or just try a new thing or two, Sephora's latest sale is the place to be. From the only eye shadow palette you'll ever need to the skin care bloggers can't stop talking about, read on for some of our top picks ... all for a mere fraction of their original prices.

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eye shadow Palette, $27 (usually $54), Sephora

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Having an Urban Decay palette in your bag has become a rite of passage for beauty enthusiasts. With 12 everyday shades, the Ultimate Basics palette won't disappoint. We especially love the purple shades for making green eyes pop.

Foreo Luna Play, $20 (usually $39), Sephora

With two different brush patterns, this waterproof silicone brush softly pulsates to clean deeply without irritating skin. It's small enough to get into hard to reach areas. Editor's note: I own this exact model and love the Luna Play enough that when the non-rechargeable battery dies, I plan on purchasing a more expensive rechargeable Foreo Luna mini.

First Aid Beauty Buff & Glow Duo, $22 (usually $44), Sephora

Can't get to the beach? Fake it 'til you make it with this dynamic duo from First Aid Beauty. Marked down from $44, it features the brand's beloved Cleansing Body Polish and Slow-Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Moisturizer for smooth, bronzed skin in a flash.

Smashbox Iconic Photo Finish Foundation Primer Mini, $10 (usually $16), Sephora

Smashbox has made a name for itself by selling products with the camera lens in mind. This primer in particular is perhaps one of the brand's most coveted, leaving skin looking flawless for your next close-up.

Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Activator Anti-Aging Treatment, $75 (usually $125), Sephora

Like youth in a bottle, this highly-rated serum from Perricone contains alpha lipoic acid to help minimize the appearance and even depth of wrinkles in as little as four weeks. It's $50 off right now, so we suggest scooping it up while it's just a bit more affordable.

Boscia Tsubaki Swirl Two-Part Gel & Cream Deep Hydration Moisturizer, $29 (usually $38), Sephora

Perfect for warmer weather, this pick from Boscia packs all of the moisturizing benefits of a cream in the form of a lightweight gel. The hero ingredient, antioxidant-rich Tsubaki oil, also leaves skin feeling ultra soft without any greasiness.

GHD Wanderlust Flight Travel Hairdryer, $79 (usually $99), Sephora

Good travel hairdryers aren't always easy to find, but we can confirm this mini from GHD packs a lot of heat for being so small. It also left our hair smoother (read: frizz-free) than many of the others we've tried, and comes with a bag for easy stowing.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Bouncy Hydrating Gel, $39 (usually $48), Sephora

Bounce back from a long day of running errands or putting in extra hours at work with this detoxing gel from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with cucumbers, it feels refreshing to the touch and contains hyaluronic acid for hydrating skin. We like stashing it in the fridge for an added cooling effect.