Feb. 20, 2019, 3:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Is there anything more embarrassing than a wardrobe malfunction?

Whether it's a streak of makeup on the collar or an unintentional visible underwear line, the dreaded fashion faux pas can happen to the best of us. But it doesn't have to! TODAY Style expert Jill Martin stopped by the show this morning with clever products that make putting together a flawless outfit even easier.

Here are here picks for the fashion fixes every woman needs.

Zipper Hook Helper, $35, Amazon

We've all done the "zip me up" dance at some point in our lives. Instead of straining to grab hold of the tiny zipper, why not let this hook do the work for you.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, $10, Amazon

Also available at Walmart, Target and Jet

These clever inventions are useful for more than just walls. They also handle scuffs and dirt marks with ease. A little goes a long way, according to Martin. Cut off a little bit of the larger eraser and stick it in your "fashion emergencies" kit for future use.

Flint Retractable Lint Roller, $7, The Container Store

Also available at Amazon and Target

If you have pets who shed (or just seem to be a lint magnet for some reason), this retractable lint roller really comes in handy. You can toss it in a purse for easy access whenever you need it.

Betty Dain Makeup Protector, $9, Amazon

After taking time to apply makeup, Murphy's law essentially dictates that you WILL end up getting your perfectly applied foundation all over your clothes. Unless, that is, you use this clever makeup protector. Zip it on before you pull on a shirt to cleverly avoid the dreaded orange ring around the collar.

Skip the Line Adhesive Thong, $17, Zulily

Also available at Hollywood Fashion Secrets

A visible panty line can totally ruin a great outfit. But if you're not into going full on commando, Martin's found the next best thing. These adhesive thongs allow you to wear body-hugging outfits without any visible lines.

Style Edit Root Touch Up, $15, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Overstock

Martin swears by this product for a quick color touch up in a pinch. Sprinkle a little bit of the powder at the roots and you'll instantly look like you stepped out of the salon.

Bagnet Magnetic Purse Hanger, $25, Bagnet

This magnetic purse hanger is designed to attach to metal tables and chairs and keep your purse off the ground. Plus it's great for keeping your bag off the floor of the bathroom.

