These 7 expert-approved hair tools help keep curls looking their best

As a curly-haired woman, it often feels like there are only two options for my hair: blow dry it straight, or let it run wild.

Devices may not be a part of every woman's routine, especially if she's a die-hard air dryer. But even if you're in love with your natural look, there's some technology that can help curly hair look its best.

Curly hair can require a lot of care because it tends to dry out much more quickly than straighter strands. The coils make it more difficult for the natural oils from the scalp to distribute throughout the hair. So, hair masks, oils and deep conditioners can be important for keeping it healthy.

There are certain devices that can help, too. So, TODAY Style asked some stylists to break down the devices they'd recommend for curly-haired clients.

Kingdom Beauty Large 2-in-1 Hair and Facial Steamer, $73, Amazon

"For curly girls, conditioning is key,” said celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Kate Winslet. "Invest in an at-home hair steamer to really get the job done!” This adds moisture to your curls instead of drying them out the way dry heat tends to.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $473, Amazon

"For on the go, nothing beats the Dyson dryer with a diffuser,” said Dorsey. "It will help define curls and tame frizz.” The Dyson dryer is known for its motor, which is designed to dry hair really fast.

Dyson Diffuser, $94, Amazon

Diffusers work to keep curls looking like curls, instead of the frizzy mess that’s often created when you blast them with heat.

Conair Pro Styler Bonnet Hair Dryer, $34 (usually $47), Amazon

Blowdrying hair can be an (admittedly exhausting) arm workout, but curly girls have an option that won’t make triceps burn. "To set and really define texture, nothing beats an at-home table dryer,” said Dorsey. The best part? It keeps hands totally free to do makeup, read a book or get some work done.

VOLOOM Classic Volumizing Hair Iron, $130, Amazon

"I love the VOLOOM volumizing iron for curly hair,” said celebrity grooming expert Felix Fischer, who works with celebs like Cardi B and Yara Shahidi. "It helps avoid the dreaded 'triangle' look many curly-haired ladies have to deal with. The beauty of the VOLOOM is that it allows you to target volume at the root, so your triangle gets a more balanced look.”

Hot Tools Professional Ceramic Titanium Curling Iron, $36, Amazon

To give your hair a little extra oomph, consider pumping things up with a hot tool. "A half-inch to one-inch curling iron [is great] for days you just want to kick your curls up," said Redken artist Jillian Bono. "They're really great to have to alternate the look of your curls and make the lazier curls a little more detailed and still look natural."

Large Tooth Detangle Comb, $6, Amazon

And the one thing all curly girls need, especially if they are using hot tools? "Wide tooth combs," Bono said. "Necessity."