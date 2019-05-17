Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 6:23 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

As a woman gets older, she may feel the need to adopt a more mature haircut and style. But aging gracefully doesn’t mean the fun has to end.

You can have long hair, short hair, an edgy cut or anything you want. “People tend to think that just because you turn 50 you have to cut your hair very short,” Edward Tricomi, master stylist at Warren Tricomi Salons, told TODAY Style. “It doesn’t work like that. The style someone cuts their hair into all depends on the individual."

In fact, there are many great looks for women over 50, and celebrity styles can be a great guide. Tricomi recommends a few au courant looks, including "shoulder-length bobs, long hair (with) framed cuts to the chin in an oval shape styled with waves, and short, disconnected lines.”

Here are some top styles to try:

1. Soft layers

Light layers give Cindy Crawford's hairstyle a youthful look. Getty Images

Cindy Crawford’s layered haircut with tone-on-tone highlights is great for brunettes looking for a softer, natural look. The light layers also help to give a more youthful look. With this style, less is more. “To achieve this look, part hair to one side and sweep the remainder over to the other side. Separate hair into 2-inch sections and loosely curl," said Nikki Kearney, celebrity hairstylist at Pierre Michel Salon. "Once done, comb fingers through to detangle and make curls looser."

2. Highlights with loose waves

Julia Roberts' highlights gradually get darker in the back. WireImage

For dirty blondes like Julia Roberts, highlight placement is key. “This look can be achieved by ensuring that the hair is brightest in the front and gradually gets darker towards the back,” said Kearney. The layered look also helps to blend the color by providing different dimension.

To get this look, Kearney recommends sectioning the hair — into top and bottom portions — by pulling half of it into a clip. “Separate pieces into 1- to 2-inch sections and wrap each piece using a flat iron," she said. "Pull tight and hold for about 10-15 seconds. Once the bottom section is done, repeat for the top and then lightly run a comb through to create an effortless, loose wave throughout."

3. Chic, sleek and silver

Piecey layers flatter Helen Mirren's face shape. WireImage

Helen Mirren’s hair color has a natural glow that suits her heart-shaped face beautifully — plus, the few highlighted pieces add a stunning depth to her hair. “Generally speaking, this color and cut works for most women, but it would especially shine on those with more defined and angular features, as the piecey layers really soften the facial structure,” said celebrity stylist James Valiant of Vancouver-based Suki’s Salons. To let silver strands shine through, consider opting for a purple-toned shampoo to balance out brassiness and keep your gray a gorgeous silver shade. As for styling, using a mousse before blow-drying will add volume and movement to the hair.

4. The perfect blond lob, or long bob

Lisa Kudrow's blunt lob feels fresh. Getty Images

The right shade of blond can make your eyes sparkle and your complexion come alive. This is certainly the case with Lisa Kudrow’s beautifully blended hair color, which perfectly complements her ivory skin tone. “This particular style, the lob, hits Lisa right below her shoulders for a timeless silhouette that can easily be rocked at any age," said Valiant. "It’s an effortless style that requires minimal maintenance. All you need is a quick heat protectant serum and a flat iron, and you’re good to go!”

5. Striking long locks

The key to Demi Moore's hairstyle is healthy hair. Getty Images

Demi Moore’s chic look is probably the biggest trend of 2019 so far. “These long locks with a glossy finish reflect so much light, it practically blinds," said Valiant. "Hair that looks this healthy and shiny requires some work, and definitely suits women with semi-pronounced features, usually with an oval or rectangle face shape."

To get this look, he recommends using a smoothing cream before blow-drying, and a flat iron to bring out the shine. “Add a bit of sparkle to your outfit with some bold jewelry or sequins, and you’ll be turning heads wherever you go.”

6. Beautiful balayage

Halle Berry makes the case for balayage. WireImage

Balayage is here to stay, and Halle Berry exemplifies how to do it well. “Halle’s gentle waves and blended caramel locks look great on women with olive to deep skin tones," said Valiant. "This particular style is created using foilyage, a technique where the color is painted on the hair just like balayage — the only difference is that each painted section is then wrapped in foils to lift the color even brighter."

It’s important to invest in proper hair care after a service like this. A good quality hair mask is essential in order to maintain the hair’s porosity and vibrancy.

7. The perfect pixie cut

A pixie cut flatters faces with angular jawlines, like Kris Jenner. FilmMagic

“I personally love short haircuts on women, and Kris Jenner’s modern take on the classic pixie style is definitely one of my favorites," said Valiant. "While getting a dramatic chop could be considered a bold move for women of any age, this momager’s light and layered style really softens her look."

This cut is ideal for anyone with a square- or heart-shaped face, as it complements angular jawlines. Valiant recommends adding fringe or side-swept bangs for a softer and more youthful style. “Add in some highlight pieces around the front to give dimension to the overall hairstyle, and voila — you’re red-carpet ready," he said. "As for styling, use a paste after blow-drying to really give the hair effortless movement."