If there's a defining celebrity haircut of 2019, it might just be the lob — a long bob that typically lands between the shoulder and the collarbone. Dozens of celebrities debuted the style, sometimes adding artful touches like beachy waves, side parts or bangs. For some, the lob was just another new style to try out for a short period of time; others ditched their signature long locks to keep the sleek look.
Below, check out our favorite lobs of the year!
Reese Witherspoon
The "Big Little Lies" star started the summer with a fresh haircut. She showed off the adorable lob on Instagram, giving credit to stylist Lona Vigi. She kept her bright blond shade as well as her sweet side part. Celebrities like Michelle Pfeiffer and Mindy Kaling commented on her Instagram post with compliments and enthusiastic emojis celebrating the new look.
Sandra Bullock
Bullock revealed a wavy long bob that reached her collarbones at the 2019 ESPY Awards. Styled into effortless beach waves, it was the perfect look for a summer evening, and she kept her dark locks and standard center part.
Lea Michele
Michele gave a quick shout-out to stylists Jessica Ahn and Laura Polko when she debuted her own lob in mid-June. In addition to changing up the length, she added sun-kissed highlights to her brunette hair. The haircut, shared on Instagram, was styled in elegant waves.
Jennifer Lopez
J. Lo was already glowing at the "Hustlers" Toronto International Film Festival premiere in a metallic gown — but her brand-new blond lob stole the show. The cut grazed her collarbone, and the color transitioned from dark roots to platinum ends.
Ashley Graham
Graham announced a new collaboration with brand Pretty Little Thing in a bright-pink Instagram photo where she also revealed her long bob. The cropped cut, courtesy of celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, features blunt ends and plenty of layers. Marjan told TODAY Style that she'd been trying to convince Graham to cut her hair for months.
Julia Roberts
Roberts was an early bird on the lob trend, debuting a stunning long bob in March. Her hairstylist, Serge Normant, posted a picture of the style on his Instagram, showing off the look's depth, texture and glamorous layers. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum chimed in with comments, while fans raved about the short style.
Jessica Chastain
The "IT Chapter 2" actress had has been wearing the lob style for a while now, but in May she combined the shoulder-length cut with a set of stylish bangs. Her stylist, Renato Campora, teased the look on Instagram and fans went wild in the comments section.