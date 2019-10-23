If there's a defining celebrity haircut of 2019, it might just be the lob — a long bob that typically lands between the shoulder and the collarbone. Dozens of celebrities debuted the style, sometimes adding artful touches like beachy waves, side parts or bangs. For some, the lob was just another new style to try out for a short period of time; others ditched their signature long locks to keep the sleek look.

Below, check out our favorite lobs of the year!

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon traded longer locks for a short lob. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images, WireImage

The "Big Little Lies" star started the summer with a fresh haircut. She showed off the adorable lob on Instagram, giving credit to stylist Lona Vigi. She kept her bright blond shade as well as her sweet side part. Celebrities like Michelle Pfeiffer and Mindy Kaling commented on her Instagram post with compliments and enthusiastic emojis celebrating the new look.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock kept her hair the same color, but chopped it to a chic shoulder length. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bullock revealed a wavy long bob that reached her collarbones at the 2019 ESPY Awards. Styled into effortless beach waves, it was the perfect look for a summer evening, and she kept her dark locks and standard center part.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele added some highlights to her shorter do. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Michele gave a quick shout-out to stylists Jessica Ahn and Laura Polko when she debuted her own lob in mid-June. In addition to changing up the length, she added sun-kissed highlights to her brunette hair. The haircut, shared on Instagram, was styled in elegant waves.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's perfect blond lob was the finishing touch on her glowing premiere outfit. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

J. Lo was already glowing at the "Hustlers" Toronto International Film Festival premiere in a metallic gown — but her brand-new blond lob stole the show. The cut grazed her collarbone, and the color transitioned from dark roots to platinum ends.

Ashley Graham

The model traded her signature long hair for a lob earlier in the summer. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Graham announced a new collaboration with brand Pretty Little Thing in a bright-pink Instagram photo where she also revealed her long bob. The cropped cut, courtesy of celebrity stylist Justine Marjan, features blunt ends and plenty of layers. Marjan told TODAY Style that she'd been trying to convince Graham to cut her hair for months.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts debuted a lob full of texture and highlights in March. Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Roberts was an early bird on the lob trend, debuting a stunning long bob in March. Her hairstylist, Serge Normant, posted a picture of the style on his Instagram, showing off the look's depth, texture and glamorous layers. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum chimed in with comments, while fans raved about the short style.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain has been wearing a lob for a while, but she added some bangs for extra flair. Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

The "IT Chapter 2" actress had has been wearing the lob style for a while now, but in May she combined the shoulder-length cut with a set of stylish bangs. Her stylist, Renato Campora, teased the look on Instagram and fans went wild in the comments section.