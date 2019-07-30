At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It may be nearly August, but summer isn't over yet — there's still plenty of time for fun in the sun.

That means there's still time to wear your favorite summer staples, too! To keep you comfortable and stylish no matter the occasion, fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of the best cooling and protective items for your closet.

Read on for her picks on the perfect outfit to wear to a beach bash, backyard barbecue, and summer cocktail parties.

Women's Dinner Party Look

The loose, floral sundress is perfect for staying cool on a hot night. With no embellishments to weigh the garment down, it's very lightweight and the pretty floral pattern screams "summer"!

Roberts Rassi recommended this earthy accessory to complement the look. It's made of bamboo and can easily hold a phone, wallet, makeup and even an iPad!

These Steve Madden sandals are perfect for the summer heat, and the stretchy upper straps provide a universally flattering fit.

Women's Beach Party Look

This relaxed-fit tunic is perfect to wear over a swimsuit and the UPF 50 fabric is designed to keep skin protected from the sun.

This swim shirt is stylish both in and out of the water. Chlorine and saltwater-resistant, it will maintain its shape, and its UPF 50 sun protection means less time spent reapplying sunscreen.

With UPF 50 sun protection fabric, this stylish cover-up (available in four patterns) blocks 98% of harmful UVA and UVB rays to keep skin safe all summer long.

Available in two colors, this adjustable hat gives you style and sun protection simultaneously. Easy to fold and pack, this sun hat is portable enough to bring to any summer celebration.

Women's Cocktail Party Look

This picture-perfect wrap dress comes in nine colors. With the delicate, light fabric, it's great for high temperatures, and the simple design pairs well with just about anything.

This off-white Aldo bag is the only way to wear leather accessories in the summer. Dainty and elegant, it can hold all your necessities without being bulky.

Try these delicate, low-heeled chunky sandals from Steve Madden to finish off the look.

Men's Summer Barbecue Look

This UV protective button-down is perfect for hot summer barbecues. With UPF 50 sun protection, it'll help avoid sunburn while looking fashionable. The brand, Coolibar, is the first clothing brand to have received the Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Approval. Mix it up by adding bold colors or fun accessories: Roberts Rassi paired the button down with salmon-colored shorts and a stylish cravat.

Men's Beach Party Look

This short-sleeved polo isn't just lightweight — the breathable fabric uses a "comfort conditioning technology" to release and reduce heat and moisture. Cool to the touch and self-deodorizing, it's sure to be your new summer staple.

Try matching it with these soft, striped swim shorts from Urban Outfitters, which have plenty of pockets and a comfortable, adjustable fit.

Men's Cocktail Party Look

This bold pattern is perfect for summer — as is the breathable cotton fabric.

These white slim-fit pants are perfect for lounging outside, especially with the comfortable, slightly elastic fabric.

