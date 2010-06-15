Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

What's standing between you and clear skin?

It could be the absence of just one product in your beauty routine. For Dr. Hadley King, a New York City-based, board-certified dermatologist, the secret weapon to healthy skin is face toner.

Is toner necessary? Here's why you may want to add to your beauty routine. Shutterstock / ORLIO

King says not to pile on extra makeup to mask acne and oil problems. Instead, use a gentle, soothing toner to unclog pores by removing oil and traces of dirt and grime.

What does toner do?

"Toners are most helpful and necessary for people with oily or acne-prone skin, or for people who want extra cleansing after wearing makeup or other heavy skin products such as sunscreen," she said.

That's not all toner can do. King outlined some additional benefits:

1. It shrinks pores.

Applying a small amount of toner to a soft cotton ball or pad and gently blotting and wiping your face with it will remove oil and give the appearance of smaller pores.

2. It restores your skin's pH balance.

Our skin is naturally acidic, typically with a pH balance of between five and six (on a scale from 0 to 14). But that balance can get out of whack after cleansing due to the alkaline nature of soap. When this happens, your skin needs to work overtime to return to its normal levels (and that may result in oil), but using a toner can help restore this balance quickly.

3. It adds a layer of protection.

Toners can help close pores and tighten cell gaps after cleansing, reducing the penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants into the skin. It can even protect and remove chlorine and minerals present in tap water.

4. It acts like a moisturizer.

Some toners are humectants, which means they help to bind moisture to the skin.

5. It refreshes skin.

Toner can also be used in lieu of washing your skin when it's oily or dirty. It will leave your skin revitalized even when you're on the go.