The 5 wardrobe staples you'll wear over and over again this fall

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Courtney Gisriel

Raise your hand if you've got one (or many) trendy items hanging in your closet that barely see the light of day. We're all guilty of buying into the hot new style for the season, only to realize we just don't have that many ways to wear our newest purchase.

Here to help navigate the treacherous waters of short-lived trends is TODAY contributor Zanna Roberts Rassi. She's combed through this fall's most popular looks to pick the five power pieces every woman needs in her closet — and show how to put them to work.

Check Print Oversized Blazer, $79, Asos

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Similar styles can be found here, here, here, here and here.

Oversized blazers and plaid are two of the season's biggest trends according to Rassi, so this piece certainly fits the bill! "I counted four just yesterday on the streets," she said. "It's a great statement piece that works with everything."

Caramel Teddy Coat, $97, Missguided

Similar styles can be found here, here, here, here and here.

"Teddy coats aren't quite faux fur, nor are they faux shearling," said Rassi. " In fact, the texture is more like that of the old teddy bear you used to snuggle up to as a child, hence the name." Sounds cuddly to us! Rassi recommends sticking with a neutral shade and a longer, oversized silhouette so that it can be thrown on over any outfit.

Ripley Short Slouch Boot, $35, Payless

Similar styles can be found here, here, here and here.

Slouchy boots are taking center stage because of their versatility. They pair well with tricky pieces like midi-dresses, pleated skirts, slim fit jeans and party dresses, according to Rassi. One tip from the expert: Look for an almond shaped toe (not too pointy and not too round) to really nail this look.

Corduroy Straight-Leg Trousers, $70, Mango

Similar styles can be found here, here, here and here.

This '70s staple is back! "The corduroy pant is fall's answer to a jean," said Rassi. "But softer and more comfortable to wear." Sign us up! Rassi loves the textured trouser because they "add interest and depth to (outfits) that otherwise would seem one-dimensional." But again most importantly, they are really comfy.

Snake Print Pleated Midi Skirt, $70, Zara

Similar styles can be found here, here and here.

According to Rassi this style is the skirt of the season. "Nipped waist and body-flowing pleats, this should be flattering on everyone," she said. Pay attention to fabrics when picking up this piece, though. Rassi recommends a lined style in a heavier weight textile for a fall-appropriate take on the trend.

With at least 15 ways to wear these chic pieces, you're practically set for the season!

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!