Awards season is in full glitzy gear right now, with stars of every stripe turning up for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. The event is well-regarded by Hollywood, because it involves actors voting for their peers. And naturally, everyone looked flawless, especially one of our favorites, Mandy Moore, in Ralph Lauren.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"She showed me the picture of the dress two days ago. She had gotten off the Globes where she was really sleek. I wanted to glam it up a little bit," said her longtime makeup artist, Jenn Streicher. "She was like, 'I trust you whatever you want to do.'"

While you likely won't be able to hire Moore's glam squad, you can scoop up a few items she and fellow attendees used to shine on Sunday night. Here are five shockingly affordable products, plus two fancy splurges.

Mandy Moore

The “This Is Us” cast won big at the SAG Awards, and matriarch Moore was, as ever, flawless. Right down to her nails, which were courtesy of Essie nail polish in sheer Mademoiselle.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Allison Williams

You want healthy lips without extraneous shine? Try Kiehl’s Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm, which gives your pucker all the smoothness, without any gloppiness, as showcased by “Get Out” star Allison Williams.

Greta Gerwig

The “Lady Bird” director, one of the stars of this year’s awards season, glowed on the red carpet. And it was thanks to Burt’s Bees Natural Blush in shy pink.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in her Ralph and Russo alabaster number. So she let her eyes add the drama, with Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. While it's a little on the pricier side, it's wonderfully thick without ever clumping.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern's go-to makeup artist, Gita Bass, used the Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream on the "Big Little Lies" star before she hit the carpet. It's easy. It's affordable. And it works.

For those with a hankering to splurge, here are two other red-carpet favorites beloved by makeup artists and celebs alike.

Yara Shahidi simply glows from within. But that doesn't mean she doesn't need a little practical help once in a while. For the SAGs, her gorgeous visage was moisturized with Chanel Hydra Beauty Crème Hydration Protection Radiance for a nice, youthful look.

