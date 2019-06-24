At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer is finally here and that means that it's time for barbecues, weekend getaways and, most importantly — a new summer wardrobe!

Trends in fast fashion come and go, and it can be hard to come across the perfect piece that you can rock for the entire sunny season. Opting for a few basics can save you cash and eliminate the stress that comes with trying to put together an outfit at the last minute.

To help find figure-flattering summer essentials that you can mix and match all summer long, fashion editor Jasmine Snow stopped by with some expert recommendations.

Read on for her picks.

Essential Summer Jumpsuit

Faux-Wrap Crepe Jumpsuit, $48 (normally $80), Lane Bryant

Jumpsuits are the staple of the summer. Dress them up with a pair of heels or put on a pair of sandals for a more relaxed look. For those chilly summer nights, layer on a cardigan and keep the night going.

Flattering Summer Skirt

Draper James Wrap Skirt, $88, Draper James

The modest hemline of this denim skirt makes it perfect for work or play. We also love that the ruffled detailing eliminates some of the stiffness you might get with a traditional denim skirt and the 0-24X size range is also a huge plus.

City Chic Denim A Line Skirt, $60 (normally $75), Lord & Taylor

This denim skirt is a step up from your go-to denim shorts. The mid-rise fit allows you to show off your curves while still maintaining all-day comfort.

Levi’s Denim Skirt, $24 (normally $50), Amazon

For an edgier take on the trend, try this deconstructed denim skirt. The frayed hem is very rock 'n' roll, and the subtle A-line silhouette is very flattering.

Wear it with:

Keep It Pretty Please T-Shirt, $38, Draper James

Snow paired the classic denim skirt with this graphic T-shirt from the same line. According to reviews, it's "super soft," too.

Easy Bathing Suit Cover-up

Wide-Leg Linen Pants, $40, H&M

Linen pants are versatile enough to take you from your morning brunch to the beach to dinner without having to switch up your look. Pair these pants with a one-piece swimsuit as you would with a bodysuit and high-waist pants. You spend so much on your summer bathing suits, why cover them up?

Wear it with:

Shaping Swimsuit, $50, H&M

Snow picked this V-neck swimsuit to complement the linen pants. The wrap-over top and adjustable shoulder straps ensure great coverage, and the suit was designed to have a "sculpting" effect on the tummy and back.

Easy Summer Sundress

Maxi Dress With Puff Sleeves, $130, Eloquii

This sundress boasts a vibrant yellow hue that solidifies the flowy piece as a perfect summer staple. The cinched waist also makes for a flattering waistline, so don't worry about throwing on a belt. For an additional $20 off, use code YESYESYES at checkout.

Classic White Jean

Ne(X)t Level Curvy Jegging, $38, American Eagle

White jeans are the perfect bottom in the sense that you can dress them up with heels and a blouse, or go for a more casual look with a basic tee and denim jacket. This high-waisted pair from American Eagle is on trend and doesn't compromise comfort.

AE Ne(X)t Level High-Waisted Jegging Crop, $45 (normally $60), American Eagle

Snow also liked these cropped pants from the same line. The jeggings are built for comfort, with a commitment to "next-level stretch," but they won't ever sag, according to the company.

Wear it with:

Crinkle Off-the-shoulder Top, $60, Lane Bryant

Top of your new favorite white jeans with a stylish red, white and blue top. Snow picked this multicolor gingham piece because the slightly longer length is perfect to pair with skinny jeans or leggings.

Boyfriend Denim Jacket, $64 (originally $75), Eloquii

For chillier nights, top of the look with this oversized denim jacket. Save $11 by using code YESYESYES at checkout.

