Love is in the air!
If wedding bells are in your future for 2019, then you're in luck! Lauren Kay, deputy editor at The Knot, visited TODAY Thursday to share the hottest trends for weddings this year. From dresses to flowers to invitations and more, here's what need to know before tying the knot.
Wedding dresses
Feeling inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding? You're not alone! When it comes to bridal fashion, it's all about taking a nod from the former Meghan Markle. Expect to see minimalist dresses, statement bows and regal capes that will make for a grand entrance when walking down the aisle.
Jewelry
It's not all about only making a statement with the dress; bridal jewelry is also having a moment. Bedazzled crowns and hair accessories are some of the most popular trends. Floral jewelry — including a cuff of real flowers — is a fun twist to a traditional, especially for bridesmaids. When the bracelets are this special, you can even skip the bouquet!
Colors
When it comes to colors, it's all about moody palettes. Think deep eggplants, wine hues, emerald greens and midnight blues for everything from table linens to candles to flower arrangements.
Invitations
If you want to bring the wow factor, it starts from the moment your guests receive their invitations in the mail. From leather cases to picture frames, invitations are getting an upgrade with unboxing features. To save some money, Kay recommends opting for a digital RSVP because it saves on extra cards and postage.
Cakes
Forget about traditional cakes and go for a modern design that is so beautiful, you might not want to eat it. This year, it's all about decadent cakes that look like works of art.