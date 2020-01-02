If there's anyone who knows the ins and outs of bridal trends, it's "Say Yes to the Dress" star and wedding dress designer Randy Fenoli. The wedding expert stopped by TODAY Thursday to share all the top wedding dress trends that he and retailer Kleinfeld Bridal are forecasting for 2020.

Read on to see what brides-to-be should look for this year and be sure to tune into "Say Yes to the Dress America" premiering Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

1. Color

This season, designers are expanding from traditional white wedding dresses to include soft and subtle color options like blush, baby blue, pastel purple and pink. Some designers have started using an understated splash of color, while other are using daring, bold hues — such as red and black.

This blush-colored dress features an illusion sweetheart neckline and embroidered lace. Coskun Turgut

The colorful options, whether bold or bashful, are perfect for a nontraditional bride who wants to make a statement.

2. Sparkles

From just a little bling to fully crystal-encrusted gowns, adding sparkles to a dress adds plenty of glamour. Perfect for black-tie weddings and fancy venues, a glittering gown can help a bride feel more special and dressed up on her big day.

This glittering, sleeveless V-neck gown features floral applique on the bodice and a glamorous tulle skirt. Alexander Lipkin

3. Sleeves

Adding sleeves to a gown instantly evokes a sweeping, romantic feeling — and the options are endless! Sheer illusion sleeves with lace appliques add a glamorous touch, while cozy, lined sleeves could be perfect for winter weddings.

This crepe dress features decorative illusion sleeves and a matching train, along with a simple silhouette and neckline.

Sleeves can also help in religious settings that require a modest covering for the bride's shoulders. Who could forget the former Kate Middleton's wedding gown, which used delicate lace sleeves to meet Westminster Abbey's strict standards?

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, ushered in the long-sleeve bridal trend with her elegant wedding gown in 2011. The trend is still going strong! Martin Meissner / AP

4. Ruffles and tiers

Ruffles are a great way to complete a bridal look and add a real wow factor. Usually made of lightweight tulle or chiffon, they're an easy way to achieve some texture and drama without adding a lot of weight and discomfort.

Dramatic and voluminous, this ivory organza gown features a scalloped sweetheart neckline and a lace corset bodice.

The simple but stylish trend was seen all over the runway this past New York Bridal Fashion Week.

5. Simplicity

Minimalists, this is your time to shine! With clean lines and blank canvases, these glamorous and sleek wedding dresses live by the motto "less is more" and are likely inspired by the former Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding gown. Simple materials, like plain silk crepe or satin, create a timeless look.

Buck the trend with simple gowns, like this asymmetrical satin sheath. Alexnder Lipkin

Brides can stick to the simple theme by adding delicate jewelry or a unadorned veil to finish the look or they can personalize it with heirloom jewelry and ornate headpieces.

And don't forget the mothers of the bride and groom!

Mothers of the bride and groom deserve to sparkle and shine as well! Kleinfeld Bridal

Sparkles and bejeweled looks are also big for mothers of the bride and groom, whether in a shimmery Champagne gold or striking charcoal gray.