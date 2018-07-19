5 blushes that are perfect for a light summer look

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

When it comes to blush, the last thing anyone wants to look like is a red-cheeked doll, especially when aiming for an airy summer look.

But with hundreds of options in drugstores and at makeup counters, finding a good product can seem like randomly picking out of a hat. If you need help deciding where to start, we've got you covered.

Five editors and staff members of TODAY and NBC shared what they use to achieve that rosy cheek look. Here are a few products we keep coming back to:

Marguerite | Skin type: Light with pink undertones. Dry skin.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, $29, Sephora

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

I love Tarte’s blush in the shade “Exposed” because it has a super light texture, which means you can apply as little or as much as you want.

The soft nude-pink color is great because it doesn't overemphasize my pink undertones. The small amount of shimmer is great for a daytime look.

Aisha | Skin type: Medium dark with yellow undertones. Oily skin.

Beauty Counter's Color Pinch Cream Blusher in Hibiscus, $38, Beauty Counter

The blush I use regularly is Beautycounter's Color Pinch Cream Blusher in Hibiscus.

I always thought cream blush wouldn’t work on oily skin, but the right one does! The color is concentrated and it actually works great with my skin tone. It also blends super well. The lipstick-style applicator makes it easy to fit in a small purse, too.

Jordan | Skin type: Light to medium with olive and pink undertones. Dry skin.

Charlotte Tillbury's Beach Stick, $45, Nordstrom

I really like Charlotte Tilbury’s Beach Stick in peach!

I've been using this product for almost two years now. I love how naturally the creamy texture blends into my skin. I use it on my cheeks, eyes and even have put it on my lips, too.

Danielle | Skin type: Medium with neutral undertones. Normal skin.

Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter by Rihanna, $45, Sephora

I’m currently in love with Fenty’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter by Rihanna. It's the best.

It adds such a nice glow in natural-looking shades. Plus, since it's a bit creamy in texture, and it stays on the whole day.

Erin | Skin type: Fair with pink undertones. Combination skin.

Nars The Multiple Stick Blush, $39, Nordstrom

My go-to is Nars' The Multiple in Orgasm.

There are "multiple" reasons why this easy-to-apply blush stick has been my go-to for the past decade: It's the perfect pinky-peach hue, which beautifully mimics a natural flush. It offers a hint of shimmer, enough for a night out but not too much for the office. And it blends nicely without any applicator needed — so it's great for on-the-go touch-ups and can even do double duty as a lipstick or eye shadow.