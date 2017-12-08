4 things your hairstylist is thinking — but won't tell you

"I think we check out what a client wears for the same reason we look at their makeup and brows, it helps us decide if this is a client who is really eager for the latest and greatest," says Ettore Mastroddi, Senior Stylist at The Rittenhouse Spa & Club: Hair by Paul Labrecque.

A sleek monochromatic clutch or edgy embroidered heels may read trendy whereas ankle-wrap sandals and straw bucket bag may nod to boho chic. Either way, knowing whether you gravitate toward classic, sexy or artsy pieces will guide your stylist to choose the hairstyle that will complement your personal style and personality.

4. They test the health of your hair.

A stylist's course of action can really depend on the health of your hair! You may want to bleach your strands, but it might not be the best idea. This is where the "strand test" comes in.

That trip to the sink for a shampoo seems innocent enough but there's a chance your stylist is testing your hair's elasticity as they lather up, or as soon as you park yourself on their fluffy rotating chair.

Damaged hair absorbs color differently and stylists need to make crucial decisions as they mix dyes to order. Planning on going the box dye route at home? The best part is that this test is really simple and you can do it at home, too.

Your hairstylist may be testing the health of your hair as they lather up. Anna De Souza

While hair is still wet, take 10-20 strands into your fingers and begin to pull slowly in opposite directions. If your hair doubles in length, it shows healthy elasticity, but if it begins to triple in length and snaps, it's not safe to saddle up for a chemical service. You'll want to speak to your stylist about how best to hydrate hair in the meantime, whether through rest, a conditioning service or other at-home treatments.

The key to creating a beautiful, flattering style is to be honest about how much time you're willing to spend re-creating the look at home, and how much you're willing to spend on upkeep. Your stylist should work with you to ensure it's not demanding in either of these areas before they start snipping. Medications should also be noted as it can cause hair to fall out or thin, and if this is happening, getting extensions, for example, could be a problem. Same goes for having just given birth, since excessive hair shedding can occur and impact your cut and color.

If there's one key takeaway, particularly when seeing a new stylist: always dress in a way that reflects your everyday style before heading out. Showing up in sweats and a wet pony won't give stylists the best impression of your personality and it could negatively impact your cut and color.

And while it might feel like a stylist is in your business, don't get snippy! A little detective work can go a long way to ensure healthy, happy and good hair days ahead.