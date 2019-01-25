Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

We're in the middle of awards' season and that means we're seeing more fabulous red carpet looks than ever. The glitz and glamour can be mesmerizing!

Since celebrities use full teams of hair, makeup and wardrobe professionals to achieve their jaw-dropping looks, it can seem nearly impossible to replicate them — but red carpets are actually great for gathering fashion trends and inspiration.

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez stopped by the show to share her take on how to wear some popular red carpet trends in real life.

Periwinkle Inspired by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga stepped out in this stunning color during the Golden Globes and it is hitting the stores by storm.

Oasis Funnel Neck Coat, $100 (usually $143), ASOS

This coat is chic and warm, featuring the must-have color of the season. It also has a sophisticated silhouette and is fully-lined for warmth. It's sure to dress up any outfit this winter.

Black and White Inspired by Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts

Black and white is the ultimate color combination. Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts both rocked the look this year and we loved it. Wear this color combo and without doubt you will look elegant and classic.

Satin One-Shoulder Drape Top, $83 (usually $119), ASOS

This gorgeous asymmetrical top has a dramatic draping effect. You will definitely stand out from the crowd.

Bow Belt Inspired by Constance Wu and Julian Moore

Bows have made their way back to the fashion world. Add it to any top for a fashion-forward touch without too much drama.

The belt featured on the show is actually a DIY version that was purchased in stores at Marshalls, but we found a similar belt here.

Meet Edge Satin Sash Belt, $10, Amazon

This satin belt can be tied however you wish. It will look cute over a dress or a blazer.

Oversized Hair Pins Inspired by Emma Stone and Emily Blunt

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt have both rocked statement hair accessories like these embellished pins. You can add an unexpected twist to any simple hairstyle by simply adding a fun accessory.

Pearl Pin Set, $38, Chloe and Isabel

Pearls are so elegant and timeless. They can elevate a look whether they are around your neck or in your hair. There is so much you can do with these statement hair pins.

Sincerely Jules by Scünci and Bauble Bar are two other hair accessory brands that were mentioned on the segment. Here are a couple of our hair accessory picks.

Jeweled Bobby Pins, $8, Target

Similar to the pearl pins above, these statements bobby pins are a great way to pin your hair up in a super fashionable way. These jewels will add a fabulous touch to any look.

Nina Hair Clip, $15 (usually $38), BaubleBar

This colorful hair clip will effortlessly transform a ponytail, bun or pretty much any hairstyle.

