And Miss Universe makes four!

For the first time, black women hold the titles for Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA — and now, Miss Universe.

South African model and public relations professional Zozibini Tunzi helped set the new record when she was crowned Miss Universe on Dec. 8.

Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines. Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

With her victory, Tunzi joins three other black women who won major pageant titles in 2019: the current Miss America, Nia Franklin, the 2019 Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, and this year’s Miss Teen USA, Kaliegh Garris.

Nia Franklin, the former Miss New York, was crowned Miss America earlier this fall. Tom Briglia

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Black women have been crowned with these titles in the past, but never at the same time.

“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it,” Tunzi wrote on Instagram after her win. “May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.”

Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, who inspired fans when she rocked her natural curls during the Miss Teen USA finale in April, also celebrated Tunzi’s victory on Instagram.

Kaliegh Garris was crowned Miss Teen USA in April. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“New sister alert!!” she wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to @zozitunzi I am so excited to get (to) know you and grow through this year together.”

It looks like there is plenty of love between these history-making pageant winners.

Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, Miss America Nia Franklin and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst stopped by Extra in October to celebrate their shared milestone. Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss America Nia Franklin, who have apparently become close friends over the past year, were also on hand to mark Tunzi’s historic victory. (Kryst placed in the top 10 in the Miss Universe competition that night.)

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst placed in the top 10 in this year's Miss Universe competition. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“I’m blown away by how Cheslie represented our country tonight!” Franklin wrote to her friend on Instagram. “You gave us comedy, clarity, and charisma. You never cease to amaze me and I can’t wait to see all that you continue to do as @missusa!”

Some other inspiring women also celebrated the crowning of four black pageant winners this year.

Michelle Obama captured her feelings about it in a single hashtag: #BlackGirlMagic.

Oprah Winfrey also noted Tunzi’s historic win.

“Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/YL0NeO40QU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 9, 2019

And Tyra Banks weighed in on Instagram.

“So proud of you and what you stand for. So many little girls in South Africa and beyond will now feel their dreams are indeed in reach," she wrote.