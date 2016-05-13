37 drugstore summer beauty picks celebrity experts adore

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

While summer reminds us of playful days and balmy nights, our hair, skin and beauty routines aren't always as thrilled about the season.

The first concern is always protection from the sun, and then there's the matter of keeping our hair, skin and nails in check despite the humidity, salt water and chlorine — it can all add up to a wallet-busting experience! To keep costs down, we consulted celebrity skin, beauty and hair experts to ask for their favorite summer-saving drugstore finds.

See the full list below!

1. Burt's Bees Cranberry and Pomegranate Sugar Scrub, $10, Amazon

“This natural body scrub has sugar and pomegranate seeds, which act as a gentle yet effective exfoliant! It also contains superior antioxidants like pomegranate oil and cranberry," said Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection, whose clients include Kate Bosworth, Adriana Lima and Julianne Moore.

2. Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizer SPF 30, $13, Amazon

“The moisturizer has a soy complex in it that helps fade hyperpigmentation. Not only will this product help with protection from the sun, it will also correct damage and prevent future damage," said Brittney Ward,NYCcelebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Tamron Hall, Skylar Stacker and Naomi Campbell.

"It glides on smoothly and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. I find I tend to use less foundation when I use this product, making my skin look and feel radiant."

3. Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $10, Amazon

“Summer months means days of bare feet, flip-flops and sandals, which equates to weathered heels and toes. To keep your feet looking attractive, lather them at night with Aquaphor and wear a pair of socks to bed to lock in the healing properties," says Erin B. Guth, professional makeup artist for The Voice, whose clients include Zendaya and Sofia Carson.

"This protects and moisturizes your skin and is an excellent overnight treatment. It’s also a great tool to achieve a perfect faux tan. After exfoliating your skin, apply lightly to dry body parts that tend to grab more of the self-tanner (i.e.. knees, heels, elbows). The ointment acts as a barrier and prevents unsightly orange patches.”

4. Crest 3D White Whitestrips Gentle Routine Whitening Kit, $35, Walmart

"[The strips] whiten teeth from daily stains caused by food and coffee," said Dr. Aamir Wahab DDS of Unforgettable Smile in Beverly Hills, whose clients include Vanessa Simmons, Yolanda Foster, Lisa Vanderpump and Terry Crews.

"Plus, it includes stain shield, which protects the enamel from new stains. The best part is, you only have to apply for five minutes a day so you can use it on the go."

5. Studio 35 Beauty's Cleansing Towelettes, $5, Walgreens

"They're perfect for freshening up throughout the day, to quickly eliminate smudged eye makeup or old lipstick, so I can easily reapply a fresh lip!" said Alicia Hunter, licensed esthetician and eyelash artist whose clients include Jessica White, Sonja Morgan, Ainsley Earhardt and Ashleigh Banfield.

6. Palladio Eyeliner Marker in Black, $8, Amazon

“Always my go-to for an easy-to-apply thin or bold line," said Hunter. "And it truly stays where you put it, even in the most humid conditions!"

7. L’Oreal’s Colour Riche Brazen Bolds Eye Shadow #817, $8, Amazon

“Since high school, L’Oreal has been my go-to for high-pigment shadow," said Hunter. "I have to admit, I finish the darker shade first, but who doesn't? Oh, and P.S., it's the same company as Lancôme, but less expensive."

8. Goody Spin Pins, $9, Amazon

"It’s the easiest way to throw your hair up into a quick messy bun with only one pocket-sized hairpin!" said Audrey Rae, hairstylist at RA_Bar Beauty, whose celebrity clients include Lizzie Caplan, Rumer Willis, Naya Rivera and Hilaria Baldwin.

9. Firstline Evolve Shower Cap, $5 , Amazon

“So many women forget that this is the best way to keep a blowout!" said Rae. "Don’t shower without one if you aren’t ready for a re-do.”

10. Prell Classic Clean Shampoo, $9, Amazon

“This drugstore score will save your hair from chlorine and salt water buildup, which can turn hair green and slimy," said Rae. "Use it after any time your tresses are drenched in pool, lake or beach water!”

11. Burt’s Bees Avocado Butter Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment 2-Pk, $20, Amazon

“It’s like conditioning before you shampoo to repair thirsty hair with dry or damaged ends," said Rae. "This extra step makes all the difference and we love it!”

12. Banana Boat Aloe Vera Gel, $8, Amazon

"Aloe Vera is my go-to for everything and you can buy it in the drugstore — just make sure there aren't any colors or additives. Aloe Vera is not just for sunburns, said Dr. Nigma Talib, a naturopathic doctor and author of 'Younger Skin Starts in the Gut,' whose clients include Penelope Cruz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Freida Pinto, Kate Bosworth and Sienna Miller.

"It is a beauty secret that's been used for thousands of years. You can apply it every night to help your skin calm down after a day of exposure ... You can also use it mixed in with your hair conditioner to help heal scalp itchiness or irritation. Or, you can apply the gel to angry red skin or acne breakouts to prevent scarring."

13. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel, $7, Amazon

"Witch Hazel is my MVP beauty product in the summer! It's a natural astringent that's made from a flowering shrub. I was just out on a photo shoot in the Florida Keys and after a hot boat ride in the sun, a photo assistant had soaked hand towels in witch hazel and ice water to make the most refreshing cold pack ever," said Leslie Munsell, celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Mariah Carey, Venus and Serena Williams, Shakira, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

"Witch hazel has a multitude of other uses including: fading bruises and blemishes (it's a great acne treatment), brightening around the eyes, reducing puffiness, managing excess oil (yet it still locking in moisture), soothing skin post-hair removal, soothing sunburns and even acting as a natural deodorant!”

14. Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby Sunscreen 3-Pk, $34, Amazon

“It won't burn if you put it on after time in the pool at the beach or if you have other skin irritations,” said Dr. Jennifer Levine, cosmetic surgeon, whose celebrity clients include Jessica Chastain, Kate Hudson and Lance Bass.

15. Neutrogena Wet Skin Spray For Kids, $11, Amazon

“It's easy to use on your kids when they're getting in and out of the water,” said Levine.

16. L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Summer Express Wash Off Makeup Lotion, $6, Amazon

“It gives instant color and a nice sheen on your legs and body when you haven't been in the sun — and does it instantly, unlike self-tanner,” said Levine.

17. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 55 2-Pk, $16, Amazon

“This is great for sensitive skin. I use it on a bare face as a primer and then put makeup on top. It’s a perfect day cream. And with SPF 55, you should wear it every single day, not just for summer!" said Tracy Murphy, celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Ashley Graham, Kate Upton, Nina Agdal and Brooklyn Decker.

18. Milani Bronzer XL, $15, Amazon

“This is a good find, it’s a two-in-one product, which is always handy! I like a matte bronzer to mimic a tan and to cover any botches from sun exposure," said Murphy. "This is great because one side is matte and the other side is a highlighter."

19. Neutrogena MicroMist Airbrush Sunless Tan in Deep Tint, $10, Amazon

“This product is fantastic for many reasons! First, application is super easy and the product goes on very evenly (without any streaking or patchiness). It also is one of the most beautiful, natural, golden tan colors I’ve seen from any sunless tanning product on the market," said Tonya Crooks, celebrity brow expert, whose clients include Julia Roberts, Megan Fox, Fergie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Eva Mendes.

"You won’t look spray tanned, but rather like you just spent a week at the beach! Another tip: This mist is perfect to touch up your face in between custom spray tans if you find your face is fading faster than your body, which it often does. Give this one a try! You won’t regret it.”

20. Neutrogena Healthy Lash Mascara, $17, Amazon

“I love the giant brush for volume and it's fortified with olive oil, which prevents lashes from drying,” said Matin Maulawizada, celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Gal Gadot and Claire Danes.

21. Vichy Thermal Water Spray, $14, Amazon

"Water tends to be alkaline and dry out the normally slightly acidic skin. Vichy thermal water has minerals and trace elements that not only counteracts dehydration, but strengthens and protects the skin," said Maulawizada.

"I use it throughout the day to keep my clients refreshed or if I need to dampen a sponge or a brush to sheer out foundation. Perfect for summer!"

22. Simple Micellar Facial Wipes 3-Pk, $16, Amazon

“These are an essential part of my makeup kit. They thoroughly cleanse the skin leaving it fresh, hydrated and ready for any makeup look," said Gita Bass, celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Tina Fey, Elizabeth Olsen, Debra Messing, Emily Ratajkowski.

"For the busy summer months, these wipes remove tough makeup, summer debris and excess oil without drying out skin. So they’re the perfect way to quickly freshen up and go from a day at the beach to a sunset date.”

23. Simple Protecting Light Moisturizer SPF 15, $17, Amazon

This moisturizer "is a great oil-free blend of skin-loving ingredients and added vitamins. It moisturizes with a light, non-greasy feel while protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays," said Bass.

"It also successfully gives you the hydration you need, without clogging your pores or leaving you looking oily."

24. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, $10, Amazon

“This product will change your life! It is a totally waterproof, transfer-proof, temporary-tanning cream that gives you color in an instant. You can mix it with moisturizer for a soft glow, or apply it directly to your body for extra coverage as well as color," said Bass. "It's also great for making your legs and arms look more toned. I have clients that even wear it to the beach!”

25. NYX Matte Lipsticks, $12, Amazon

“These are all you need for a gorgeous summer look. The colors are highly pigmented, super vibrant and won't melt in the heat of summer," said Bass.

"I use them all the time on the red carpet when I want an intense lip that will last. They are truly show stopping!”

26. Ardell Individual Lashes, $11, Amazon

“These are a great ‘no-makeup’ solution when you want impact, but feel like it’s too hot to wear makeup. They can give you an instant feline eye or a fluttery round shape, yet look so natural, said Bass.

"Or, you can apply two layers for some added drama. They take a bit of practice, but once you master them, you can pop them on in a flash any time.”

27. Dermarest Medicated Eczema Lotion, $8, Amazon

"Even though the word 'eczema' is in the name, don't let that scare you! This product works beautifully for all skin types, but is powerful enough to help with problem areas, dry spots and skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis," said Svetlana Feller, celebrity spray-tan artist, whose clients include Kate Hudson and Kaley Cuoco.

"Dermarest contains 1 percent hydrocortisone and a unique combination of natural extracts and essential oils to soften and soothe skin in the summer heat while locking in moisture. You should also avoid alcohol-based products and look for products with emollients or humectant as these will give your skin added softness and moisture."

28. Infusium 23 Leave-In Treatment, $16, Amazon

“It's the perfect leave-in conditioner to protect your hair from salt water and chlorine, which can be drying. Fill a spray water bottle with the Infusium 23 and bring it along to the beach," said Mika Rummo, hairstylist for Salon AKS, whose clients include Lilliana Vazquez and Natasha Lyonne.

"Spray hair frequently before and after dunking your head under water for optimal protection. Because if your hair is hydrated, it won't frizz!”

29. imPRESS Manicure Kit, $8, Amazon

This is “the perfect remedy for summer when you don't want to spend time inside at a salon or have an unexpected dinner date, beach barbecue or weekend getaway," said Gina Edwards, celebrity manicurist, whose clients include Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Rita Ora.

"Keep it on hand in your travel bag so you can make sure your nails look fresh in a minute's notice.”

30. OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray, $15, Amazon

“For beach days or pool parties, this mist spray goes on evenly and light, creating perfect beach waves even on the finest of the hair," said Lana Grand, celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Kristin Bauer, Gracie Gold and Lucy Walsh.

"It's not high in alcohol content, so the final result looks soft and modern ... without the '90s mousse effect. It's not sticky either so you will be able to run your fingers through or restyle hair easily should you need to.”

31. It’s A 10 Leave-In Conditioner, $24, Amazon

“Surf, sun and ocean damaging your hair? Is your hair extremely fine? Is it lacking moisture? Is it tangled? This product is all around gem! It repairs, protects and moisturizes all while staying virtually weightless," said Grand.

"It's a great product to spray in your hair both before and after sun exposure, or use it to help to seal your hair before going into the ocean or pool water.”

32. Burt's Bees Radiance Body Lotion, $9, Amazon

“A favorite of celebrity and editorial makeup artists, this is an 'on-set' secret to making limbs look long and lean!" said Kelli Bartlett, director of makeup artistry for GLAMSQUAD whose clients include Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ivanka Trump.

"The shimmery lotion reflects light from the sun or when the camera flashes at night to give arms and legs a sexy shimmer and toned appearance.”

33. La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen, $27, Amazon

“This sunscreen provides sheer skin coverage like a tinted moisturizer, but gives the maximum benefits of SPF 50 sunscreen," said Bartlett. "It's perfect to wear under your daily makeup or on its own!”

34. L’Oreal Voluminous Waterproof Mascara, $6, Amazon

“The cult-classic mascara is a staple in any makeup artist's kit, but the waterproof version is perfect for the summer sweat down," said Bartlett.

35. Olay Fresh Effects Makeup Remover Wipes, $6, Amazon

"These are the perfect on-the-go traveling staple, especially in the sticky summer when sun, salt and sand are involved," said Bartlett.

36. Banana Boat Aloe Vera with Vitamin E Sunscreen Lip Balm 3-Pk, $8, Amazon

It “hydrates lips for a long-lasting silky shine,” said Giovanni Vaccaro, creative director of GLAMSQUAD, whose clients include Brooke Shields and Ivanka Trump.

37. Neutrogena Triple Moisture Professional Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $12, Amazon

“Summer sun and salt takes its toll on your strands," said Vaccaro. "This mask is all you need to infuse a little life, lift and shine into your locks.”