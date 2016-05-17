31 graduation gift ideas to fit every style, budget and graduate

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Graduation season is officially here, and we bet you know at least one young person who's about to embark on a new chapter in their life — whether that’s college, the "real world” or maybe even a trip around the world. Selecting the best graduation gifts doesn’t have to be tricky or expensive (and we know you can do better than just shaking their hand and sliding them a crisp $20 bill).

To help, we rounded up 31 awesome graduation gift ideas for any type of graduate — from coffee makers to a portable vinyl player. We even found an essential cookbook ... even if it's their first time stepping into the kitchen.

Best high school graduation gifts

In a few months, many high school graduates will be thrown into the world of dorms, fraternities, sororities, odd class hours, finals and every other crazy college experience. Prepare them for a new, hectic life that can sometimes be overwhelming.

Gift ideas for him

1. Crosley Tourmaline Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $69, Urban Outfitters

This is also available on Amazon in multiple colors for $70 and on Wayfair for $89.

If you’re looking for a great graduation gift for a music lover, try a vinyl player that can easily be packed away and taken to college. Make the gift extra special by including a few of your favorite old school records.

2. "Wait, what? And Life's Other Essential Questions, $12, Amazon

Written by Jim Ryan, the dean of Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, this book fosters curiosity, explores relationships and, of course, tries to figure out the key to building a deeper understanding of any given topic. The author "celebrates the art of asking — and answering — good questions."

3. The Casper Standard Pillow, $65, Target

A good night's sleep is an essential part of being a productive college student, and it starts with a comfortable foundation. Designed to suit any kind of sleeper, Casper's pillow is both soft and supportive.

4. Portable table tennis set, $40, Uncommon Goods

Who doesn’t love a spontaneous game of pingpong? Perfect for study breaks, this fun, portable table tennis set is a creative and affordable gift for any college-bound grad.

5. MVMT leather strap watch, $120, Nordstrom

Help your favorite graduate get to class on time with a stylish MVMT watch. The leather strap and black dial give it a timeless, yet trendy, look that can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion. He’ll wear it for years.

6. Custom framing from Framebridge, $59 and up, Framebridge

Don’t let your high school grad become the college guy with posters stuck to his dorm walls using sticky tack. Select a favorite photograph or poster and have it professionally framed by Framebridge. Shipping is free!

7. Adidas Adilette slide sandals, $45, Bloomingdale's

Shower shoes are not usually stylish, but they're a necessary part of life when you're living in a dorm or a fraternity. Luckily, Adidas' most iconic rubber slides also happen to be very on-trend at the moment, so send him off to campus with this cool and practical gift.

Gift ideas for her

8. Mindfulness card deck, $17, Urban Outfitters

Transitioning from high school to college is challenging in a lot of ways. These simple cards will remind her to find joy, rest and calm in the chaotic pace of campus life.

9. "This is Water" by David Foster Wallace, $10, Amazon

David Foster Wallace only spoke to a college audience once, at Kenyon College in 2005. More than a decade later, his thoughtful words on how to live a compassionate life still resonate.

10. Bandolier Emma iPhone 6/7/8 crossbody case, $88, Nordstrom

Perfect for events, concerts and running errands on campus, this clever crossbody phone case (with pockets for your ID and credit card) is a fun gift your grad will want to unwrap and start using with friends while she’s still in her cap and gown.

11. Phase I skin essentials kit, $40, Glossier

Good habits last when they start early. Glossier is as trendy as it gets in the beauty and skincare world, and their products have received glowing reviews from thousands of customers. Start her off with this set of products that come in a stylish pouch she can carry with her everywhere.

12. "You're the next big thing!" card, $5, Of a Kind

Sometimes all you need to congratulate a graduate is a well-written card. Skip the generic card aisle in the drug store and pass on pieces of wisdom, share a funny story and wish them well inside a unique and stylish card.

13. UGG Jillie robe, $88, Zappos

She'll appreciate having something cozy and soft to wear on her walk to the showers on her dorm floor and while she's getting ready for a night out.

14. CoolingTech lightweight sleep mask pack of two, $8, Amazon

If your grad is headed for a dorm room, sorority or any kind of shared living space, she will be infinitely grateful for a sleep mask. This lightweight mask blocks out light without putting pressure on your eyelids. It just might be the best graduation gift ever.

15. BaubleBar signet ring, $54, BaubleBar

Personalized jewelry always makes a sweet and sentimental graduation gift, and BaubleBar has a wide range of affordable and customizable pieces. We love the subtle, classic style of this monogrammed signet ring.

16. 1-Year Prepaid Electric Toothbrush Supply, $65, Quip

This might not be the most glamorous gift, but sending your favorite grad off to college with a year of proper dental care will pay off later. Just be sure to find out the dorm's address so the fresh brush heads and toothpaste are delivered to the right place!