Get in the holiday spirit with these festive outfit ideas

It's the most wonderful time of year!

by Bobbie Thomas /

With the holiday party season in full swing, our Style Squad's Bobbie Thomas is here to help you take your festive style from kitschy to cool. From light-up sweaters (yep!) and party pants to turtlenecks and twinkle-toe sneakers, she’ll show you how to pull it all together with ease.

Festive fashion ideas: Light-up sweaters, party pants, sparkly sneakers

03:11

Merry and bright light up sweaters

Before you dismiss these playful knits as too silly to be stylish, hear us out. Trust in the power of a pair of chic faux leather leggings to instantly add polish to any casual holiday sweater— especially these fun battery-powered styles.

Xhileration "Kiss me at Midnight" Sweater, $28, Target

Hue Leatherette, $44, Nordstrom

Trouve Faux Leather Leggings, $79, Nordstrom

Light Up Snowman Sweater, $35, Amazon

HO HO HO Light Up Sweater $30, Kohls

Honeydew LED Light Up Sweater (3 colors) $68, Nordstrom

Dance all night party pants

Give your LBD or favorite mini the night off and step into a pair of stylish (and comfy) pants. Luxe fabrics like velvet and lame offer up a dressy alternative to your usual holiday party ensemble. Pair yours with pumps and a fun top (think fringe or sequins) for a comfortable look that will have you rocking around the Christmas tree all night long.

Shimmery Velvet Trousers, $69, Zara

Metallic Jersey Joggers, $79, Gap

Sequin Pull On Pant $99, Eloquii

Metallic Trousers, $65, & Other Stories

Twinkle toes

Dump your pumps and lace up a pair of glitter or sequin-covered kicks that will make even the most basic look feel fun and festive. Sparkle is everywhere this season, and iconic footwear brands like Converse and Vans are offering a seriously glammed-up twist on their classic designs. Don't be afraid to step into this statement, a pair of happy feet can look surprisingly fun and chic with your everyday simple basics.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sequin High Top Sneaker, $70, Urban Outfitters

Chunky Glitter Sneaker, $65, Vans

Keds x Kate Spade kick start glitter sneakers, $90, Keds

Tretorn 'Camden' glitter sneakers, $88, Anthropologie

Twisted sequin and velvet sneakers, $45, Topshop

Merane-N, $35, Aldo

Jille, $65, Aldo

