Get in the holiday spirit with these festive outfit ideas

Merry and bright light up sweaters

Before you dismiss these playful knits as too silly to be stylish, hear us out. Trust in the power of a pair of chic faux leather leggings to instantly add polish to any casual holiday sweater— especially these fun battery-powered styles.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Xhileration "Kiss me at Midnight" Sweater, $28, Target

Hue Leatherette, $44, Nordstrom

Trouve Faux Leather Leggings, $79, Nordstrom

Light Up Snowman Sweater, $35, Amazon

HO HO HO Light Up Sweater $30, Kohls

Honeydew LED Light Up Sweater (3 colors) $68, Nordstrom

Dance all night party pants

Give your LBD or favorite mini the night off and step into a pair of stylish (and comfy) pants. Luxe fabrics like velvet and lame offer up a dressy alternative to your usual holiday party ensemble. Pair yours with pumps and a fun top (think fringe or sequins) for a comfortable look that will have you rocking around the Christmas tree all night long.

Shimmery Velvet Trousers, $69, Zara

Metallic Jersey Joggers, $79, Gap

Sequin Pull On Pant $99, Eloquii

Metallic Trousers, $65, & Other Stories

Twinkle toes

Dump your pumps and lace up a pair of glitter or sequin-covered kicks that will make even the most basic look feel fun and festive. Sparkle is everywhere this season, and iconic footwear brands like Converse and Vans are offering a seriously glammed-up twist on their classic designs. Don't be afraid to step into this statement, a pair of happy feet can look surprisingly fun and chic with your everyday simple basics.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sequin High Top Sneaker, $70, Urban Outfitters

Chunky Glitter Sneaker, $65, Vans

Keds x Kate Spade kick start glitter sneakers, $90, Keds

Tretorn 'Camden' glitter sneakers, $88, Anthropologie

Twisted sequin and velvet sneakers, $45, Topshop

Merane-N, $35, Aldo

Jille, $65, Aldo

TODAY Style Squad member and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas shares the buzz about beauty, fashion and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.