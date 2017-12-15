Get in the holiday spirit with these festive outfit ideas

Get the latest from TODAY
With the holiday party season in full swing, our Style Squad's Bobbie Thomas is here to help you take your festive style from kitschy to cool. From light-up sweaters (yep!) and party pants to turtlenecks and twinkle-toe sneakers, she’ll show you how to pull it all together with ease.
Merry and bright light up sweaters
Before you dismiss these playful knits as too silly to be stylish, hear us out. Trust in the power of a pair of chic faux leather leggings to instantly add polish to any casual holiday sweater— especially these fun battery-powered styles.
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
Xhileration "Kiss me at Midnight" Sweater, $28, Target
Hue Leatherette, $44, Nordstrom
Trouve Faux Leather Leggings, $79, Nordstrom
Light Up Snowman Sweater, $35, Amazon
HO HO HO Light Up Sweater $30, Kohls
Honeydew LED Light Up Sweater (3 colors) $68, Nordstrom
Dance all night party pants
Give your LBD or favorite mini the night off and step into a pair of stylish (and comfy) pants. Luxe fabrics like velvet and lame offer up a dressy alternative to your usual holiday party ensemble. Pair yours with pumps and a fun top (think fringe or sequins) for a comfortable look that will have you rocking around the Christmas tree all night long.
Shimmery Velvet Trousers, $69, Zara
Metallic Jersey Joggers, $79, Gap
Sequin Pull On Pant $99, Eloquii
Metallic Trousers, $65, & Other Stories
Twinkle toes
Dump your pumps and lace up a pair of glitter or sequin-covered kicks that will make even the most basic look feel fun and festive. Sparkle is everywhere this season, and iconic footwear brands like Converse and Vans are offering a seriously glammed-up twist on their classic designs. Don't be afraid to step into this statement, a pair of happy feet can look surprisingly fun and chic with your everyday simple basics.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sequin High Top Sneaker, $70, Urban Outfitters
Chunky Glitter Sneaker, $65, Vans
Keds x Kate Spade kick start glitter sneakers, $90, Keds
Tretorn 'Camden' glitter sneakers, $88, Anthropologie
Twisted sequin and velvet sneakers, $45, Topshop
Merane-N, $35, Aldo
Jille, $65, Aldo
TODAY Style Squad member and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas shares the buzz about beauty, fashion and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.