3 hairstyles that'll make you look 10 years younger

Look a decade younger just by switching up your hairstyle.

by Danielle Wolf / / Source: TODAY
Three women received dramatic haircuts from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.TODAY

We're celebrating 10 years of Kathie Lee and Hoda this week with the "Toast to 10 Celebration!"

In honor of the show's 10-year anniversary, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton stopped by TODAY Monday to show three hairstyles that will make you look instantly 10 years younger.

How to change your hair and make yourself look 10 years younger

03:52

Appleton, who has worked with A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, believes that a new haircut "can literally cut away the years."

Look 1: Nyeiri

 Nyeiri's "before" look consisted of long, sandy blond hair. TODAY

Appleton pointed out the common misconception that long hair makes you look younger. In fact, it can do the opposite by weighing your hair down.

 Nyeiri was nervous to chop off her long hair, but loved the result! TODAY

The shorter cut created a modern feel that went perfectly with a brighter hair color (another key to taking the years off). Appleton said that her previous color made her skin look washed out, which can be aging. The choppy, textured waves makes her look playful.

Although she was nervous to chop short hair, Nyeiri said she'll never go back now.

Look 2: Dipika

 Dipika's makeover was all about texture. TODAY

Dry, frizzy texture can easily make otherwise beautiful hair look drastically older, according to Appleton.

 Dipika's new rich texture creates a youthful look. TODAY

Appleton chose to leave Dipika's hair long and focused on adding layers to create body and volume. With this cut, he was able to bring a rich, youthful quality back into her hair.

Look 3: Carlie

 Carlie said that her worst nightmare would be a mid-length bob. TODAY

Carlie told Appleton up front that she likes her hair either really long or very short.

 Appleton described this as a "complete transformation." TODAY

Taking this into account, Appleton went with something short and sassy to mirror Carlie's fun personality. This drastically shorter cut has a choppy, sexy texture with one shorter side underneath to created a "nice, slim shape."

Carlie loved that her new look matches her attitude!

