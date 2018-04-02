3 hairstyles that'll make you look 10 years younger

Appleton, who has worked with A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, believes that a new haircut "can literally cut away the years."

Look 1: Nyeiri

Nyeiri's "before" look consisted of long, sandy blond hair. TODAY

Appleton pointed out the common misconception that long hair makes you look younger. In fact, it can do the opposite by weighing your hair down.

Nyeiri was nervous to chop off her long hair, but loved the result! TODAY

The shorter cut created a modern feel that went perfectly with a brighter hair color (another key to taking the years off). Appleton said that her previous color made her skin look washed out, which can be aging. The choppy, textured waves makes her look playful.

Although she was nervous to chop short hair, Nyeiri said she'll never go back now.

Look 2: Dipika

Dipika's makeover was all about texture. TODAY

Dry, frizzy texture can easily make otherwise beautiful hair look drastically older, according to Appleton.

Dipika's new rich texture creates a youthful look. TODAY

Appleton chose to leave Dipika's hair long and focused on adding layers to create body and volume. With this cut, he was able to bring a rich, youthful quality back into her hair.