Feb. 12, 2019, 2:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

Deciding what to wear for that big Valentine's Day date can be intimidating, so we asked style expert Melissa Garcia to give us her picks.

Whether you're doing something active or heading out for a romantic dinner, Garcia shared tips for finding an outfits for every type of date. Whether you're dressing to impress or trying to keep it casual, there's something here for you!

DATE NIGHT FOR HER

It's still pretty chilly across the country, so the key to a flirty date night look is layers. Toss a luxe faux fur coat over a knit dress for an easy look that will keep you warm.

Ribbed Knitted Dress, $57, Simply Be

This knit dress is great because you can dress it up with some festive accessories, but you can also wear it all season long with a pair of over-the-knee boots for an easy daytime look.

Collared Textured Faux Fur Coat, $50, Boohoo

The faux fur coat looks expensive, but won't set you back too much. In a deep black color, it looks great over formal evening attire and can also be thrown over a pair of jeans for a fun weekend outfit.

Beaded Statement Earrings - Coral Red, $22, Vici

Beaded earrings are very on trend right now, and these red statement earrings are a sophisticated take on the trend.

Heeled Ankle Boots - Snake Print, $49, Amazon

If you don't already own a pair of snake print booties, now is the time to invest. They can be worn with almost anything and add a trendy touch to even the most simple outfits.

DATE NIGHT FOR HIM

If you're going out to a restaurant for dinner, you can't go wrong with a sweater and a nice blazer. Your sweetheart will be thrilled to see you put the effort in for the special occasion.

Washed Twill Blazer, $40, Target

This burgundy blazer is a great choice because it can read as very festive on Feb. 14 but it's neutral enough to wear everyday if you're so inclined.

Standard Fit V-Neck Sweater - Heather Gray, $25, Target

This cozy sweater would be great on its own, or layered over a nice button down.

Slim Fit Corduroy Trouser, $30, Target

You really can't go wrong with a pair of corduroys and these navy pants are a great alternative to jeans.

Embossed Vamp Smart Shoe, $20, Boohoo

Add a dapper shoe and you're ready to step out for a hot date!

AFTERNOON DATE FOR HER

If it's still early in the relationship, you might be opting for a more casual afternoon date. But that doesn't mean you have to skimp on style. Pair an oversized sweater with some sleek booties and you've got a cute but comfortable outfit for any activity.

Hot Tamale Knit Sweater, $62, Vici

We love a chunky turtleneck and this red style is just perfect for Valentine's Day. Wear it with some black leggings or a pair of fitted jeans for an easy weekday look.

Black Snake Pointed Toe Ankle Booties, $50, Lulus

These pointy-toe boots are just a smidge more stylish than your classic black boot.

AFTERNOON DATE FOR HIM

If you're celebrating in the afternoon, that means you can definitely be a bit more casual but not sloppy. Stick with classics like jeans and sweaters for a comfy, stylish look.

Classic Merino Wool Blend Sweater, $31, Abercrombie & Fitch

This crew neck sweater is the kind of thing that you'll be able to pull out of the closet year after year.

Levi's Original Fit Stretch Jeans, $98, Levi's

It doesn't get more classic than Levi's, and these original fit jeans are a necessary addition to any dude's wardrobe.

ATHLETIC DATE FOR HER

If you're the kind of couple that enjoys going on adventures like hiking together, your date attire will need to match your level of enthusiasm for active endeavors. We've rounded up some easy-to-replicate suggestions.

Heat Gen Flannel, $67, Athleta

This cute black and red buffalo check flannel is a classic for a reason. Wear it open over a black tank or tie it around your waist for a trendy take on the flannel shirt look.

JoyLab Performance Sequin 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings, $35, Target

Any date that involves leggings is high on our list. We like these because they have an unexpected shimmering pattern.

Super Soft Knee-High Boot Socks, $5, Target

Let just an inch of these cozy socks peak out above a pair of hiking boots for a sporty but stylish vibe.

6-Inch D-ring Hiking Boots, $100, Timberland

These hiking boots are an updated take on the classic Timberland. the red laces and two-toned design make them a perfect fit with the rest of the look.

ATHLETIC DATE FOR HIM

For guys, you really can't go wrong with joggers on an athletic date. They're comfortable enough for you to stay active, but look more sophisticated than a pair of sloppy sweat pants.

Water-Resistant Quilted Vest, $40, Old Navy

This vest would look great layered over a t-shirt on a hike or worn over a button down later in the season when the weather starts to warm up.

GapFit Brushed Tech Jersey Joggers, $48, Gap

Sweatpants you can wear outside? Sign us up!

World Hiker Mid Boots, $80, Timberland

These classic Timberland boots would go well with any active outfit. Plus, they stand up to the elements so you know they'll survive long walks in the woods.

Merino Cashmere Beanie, $48, Hill City

Top off the look with a cozy cashmere beanie for an effortlessly cool touch.

