When it comes to Halloween, hair can often make or break the costume. If you're looking for some last-minute costume inspiration, try any of these quick and simple Halloween hairstyles!

This powerful look is deceptively simple! Start by dividing your hair so that there's a deep U-shape section in front and pull the back section into a high ponytail. Curl the front hair into ringlets. Brush curls so they form a single shape, and use a teasing comb to create volume at the roots. Finish off the front by forming a pin curl: Take the curl and roll all the way up, using bobby pins to secure it in place.

Add a bright red bandana behind the pin curl, turn the high ponytail into a messy bun, and you're ready to go! The rest of the costume comes straight from your closet; just grab a blue button-down, roll up your sleeves and add some jeans, and you're on your way.

Use this easy hair tutorial to make your Halloween costume a little more magical. Start with a center part and two high pigtails. On each side, braid about 2/3 of the way down the hair, add dry wax for extra texture and fluffing for extra volume, and leaving the remaining piece of the hair alone. Wrap the braids into a bun on each side leaving out the extra piece of hair.

Add plenty of glitter or colorful hairspray — and, of course, a unicorn horn — and you're ready to go! Whether you're pairing it with a fancy costume or a DIY look, the sparkly look is sure to be a winner.

Be the "Belle" of any ball (or Halloween party) with this enchanting style. Whether you're wearing Belle's simple blue and white dress or golden ballgown, this style is a must.

Start by curling the hair and parting it in the center. Twist a section of hair away from the face and pin, repeating on the other side. Next, take a section of hair by the crown and secure with an elastic, making a half ponytail. Weave the secured hair through the half ponytail, then continue to twist the front sections up and around through the half ponytail until they reach the elastic.

Pull the rest of the hair into a low, loose ponytail, and flip it through the hole in the middle of the hair. Finish with a colorful ribbon around the elastic, and get ready to dance the night away!